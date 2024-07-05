MagazineBuy Print

Spain vs Germany, Euro 2024 quarterfinal: What happened during the previous clash of the powerhouses?

As Germany takes on the Spanish side for the first time in the Euros since the 2008 Final in Switzerland, we revisit the memories of what was a single goal thriller.

Published : Jul 05, 2024 13:35 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
The last time Spain and Germany clashed at the Euro Cup was in 2008 final of the tournament, which the Spaniards won 1-0.
The last time Spain and Germany clashed at the Euro Cup was in 2008 final of the tournament, which the Spaniards won 1-0. | Photo Credit: AFP

With the Euro 2024 reaching it’s Quarter-Final stages, all eyes are on one of the most anticipated clashes of the tournament. Germany will take on Spain at the Stuttgart Arena in what promises to be one of the most intense matches of the tournament. The two most high scoring sides of the tournament taking on each other is bound to guarantee a goal fest to fans around the world.

An end to the 36 year winless cycle in all tournaments against Spain on Friday, will give the German side and its fans a lot more momentum going in to the next stages of the Euros. Spain will look up to the brilliant Rodri to give them the required midfield balance and control, which will enable Yamal and Williams to attack more freely. On the other hand, Germany will look to rely on the in-form Musiala and Havertz to counter the Spanish threat.

The Spaniards will have the psychological advantage as memories of the 2008 Euro Cup Final still haunts the Germans. Spain’s 1-0 Euro Final victory over Germany at the Wankdorf Stadium was the last time these two faced off in the Euros. Spain kicked off in front of 51,000 people in unusual fashion, with a couple of defensive errors which provided Germany 3 good chances to attack for goal in the space of 10 mins. The Spanish attack soon saw a resurgence with promising attacking moments from Iniesta and Torres.

The inevitable moment arrived in the 33rd minute when Torres got onto a through ball from Xavi, beat Lahm on the edge of the penalty area, and then clipped the ball over the advancing Lehmann into the left-hand corner of the goal. Spain ended the half 1-0 despite creating multiple chances to double up the scoresheet.

The second half saw an attempt from Germany to control possession with balanced attacks. This didn’t last long as Spain regained back the same momentum they had throughout the first half. Germany’s biggest chance in the second half was Ballack’s volley which narrowly missed the post. Spain managed to control the match till the final whistle despite some nervy moments. Torres was awarded the player of the match award for his impressive attacking display. The match indeed came down to the question journalist Duncan Charles had written leading up to match, “Can Iberian beauty conquer German pragmatism?”. The Spaniards had managed to conquer beautifully.

