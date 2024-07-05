MagazineBuy Print

Euro 2024: Bellingham fined 27 lakhs and handed suspended ban; available to play in England vs Switzerland

Jude Bellingham was fined 30 thousands euros for an offensive gesture he did after scoring a stoppage-time equaliser against Slovakia in the 2024 European Championships on June 30.

Published : Jul 05, 2024 16:41 IST , Chennai - 0 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
England’s Jude Bellingham during training before their quarterfinal match against Switzerland.
England’s Jude Bellingham during training before their quarterfinal match against Switzerland. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

England’s Jude Bellingham during training before their quarterfinal match against Switzerland. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

