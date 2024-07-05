MagazineBuy Print

Euro 2024: What happened the last time Portugal faced France in the European Championship?

The two heavyweights most recently met in Euro 2020 in the group stage after being put in the ‘group of death’ alongside Germany and Hungary.

Published : Jul 05, 2024 14:14 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo.
Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Cristiano Ronaldo and Kylian Mbappe will be seeking to return to their goal-scoring record when Portugal and France face each other in the Euro 2024 quarterfinals at the Volksparkstadion Hamburg on Friday (July 6, 12:30 AM IST).

READ PREVIEW | Misfiring forward lines need to spark into life for France, Portugal

In a repeat of the 2016 final, France will look to emerge victorious after losing the match after conceding a goal from Eder in extra time. This was also the last time the two sides met in the knockout stage of the competition.

The two heavyweights most recently met in Euro 2020 in the group stage after being put in the ‘group of death’ alongside Germany and Hungary.

What happened the last time Portugal faced France in the Euros?

After winning the first game and losing the second in the group stage, Portugal needed to avoid defeat against France in order to stay in contention for the knockouts for Euro 2020.

Cristiano Ronaldo kept Portugal alive with two penalties to cancel out a brace from France’s Karim Benzema in an enthralling 2-2 draw It was Benzema’s first goal for France for more than five years after being recalled to the national team for the tournament.

Ronaldo tucked away the first of three penalties in the match in the 31st minute to give his side a deserved lead but Benzema equalised from the spot in first-half stoppage time.

Benzema struck again just after halftime from Paul Pogba’s superb pass and at that stage, Portugal was heading out of the competition they won by beating France in 2016. Ronaldo stepped up once again, beating Hugo Lloris from the spot on the hour mark.

With the result, both teams qualified for the knockout stage with France finishing as group toppers, ahead of Germany. Portugal advanced as one of the best third-placed teams.

France and Portugal both went out in the round of 16, losing to Switzerland and Belgium respectively.

(With inputs from Reuters)

