MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Kylian Mbappe says ‘urgent’ need to vote after ‘catastrophic’ French results

Mbappe was speaking ahead of France’s match against Portugal in the European Championship quarterfinals in Hamburg on Friday.

Published : Jul 04, 2024 21:16 IST , Hamburg - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Kylian Mbappe of France.
Kylian Mbappe of France. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Kylian Mbappe of France. | Photo Credit: AP

France captain Kylian Mbappe said Thursday it was “really urgent” to vote in the second round of legislative elections in the country after the far-right National Rally emerged as the biggest party in last weekend’s first round.

“I think more than ever we need to go out and vote. We can’t leave our country in the hands of these people,” Mbappe said at a press conference in Hamburg ahead of France’s Euro 2024 quarter-final against Portugal there on Friday.

“It is really urgent. We have seen the results, they are catastrophic. I hope it changes and that everyone goes out and votes, and votes for the right people.”

The second round of voting takes place on Sunday, with the National Rally (RN) hoping to win a majority of the 577 seats in France’s National Assembly.

ALSO READ | Ronaldo vs Mbappe confirmed in last eight; Full list of fixtures

If the party achieves that, their 28-year-old leader Jordan Bardella would be set to become the country’s prime minister.

However, new polls have projected that the RN will fall short of total victory as the centre and left make local pacts aimed at thwarting the far-right’s rise to power.

Mbappe has led the voices in the France team at the Euros who have spoken out against the far-right.

“This is a crucial moment in the history of our country, an unprecedented situation,” Mbappe, 25, said just before France’s opening match at the tournament last month.

He added that he was “against extremes and against divisive ideas”.

Related Topics

Kylian Mbappe /

France /

Euro 2024 /

Euro 2024

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Wimbledon 2024, July 4 Updates: Djokovic beats Fearnley, Hurkacz retires, Murray in men’s doubles action later
    Team Sportstar
  2. Kylian Mbappe says ‘urgent’ need to vote after ‘catastrophic’ French results
    AFP
  3. Paris 2024: Delhi High Court upholds EFI selection criteria, clears Anush Agarwalla’s participation in Olympics
    PTI
  4. Indian captain Rohit Sharma dedicates T20 World Cup title to entire nation
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND-W vs SA-W First T20I Preview: South Africa Women in search for relief against a dominant India side
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Kylian Mbappe says ‘urgent’ need to vote after ‘catastrophic’ French results
    AFP
  2. Euro 2024: Stones hoping Bellingham escapes ban for England’s quarterfinal clash with Switzerland
    AFP
  3. New coach of Indian men’s national football team to be onboarded by July end: AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey
    Team Sportstar
  4. Rohan Bopanna, Sriram Balaji set to play ATP events on clay to prepare for Paris 2024 Olympics
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  5. Copa America 2024: Key battles to look out for during Argentina vs Ecuador quarterfinal
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Wimbledon 2024, July 4 Updates: Djokovic beats Fearnley, Hurkacz retires, Murray in men’s doubles action later
    Team Sportstar
  2. Kylian Mbappe says ‘urgent’ need to vote after ‘catastrophic’ French results
    AFP
  3. Paris 2024: Delhi High Court upholds EFI selection criteria, clears Anush Agarwalla’s participation in Olympics
    PTI
  4. Indian captain Rohit Sharma dedicates T20 World Cup title to entire nation
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND-W vs SA-W First T20I Preview: South Africa Women in search for relief against a dominant India side
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment