IND-W vs SA-W First T20I: S Sajana replaces Richa Ghosh as concussion substitute

S Sajana replaced the injured Richa Ghosh as the concussion substitute during the first T20I match between India Women and South Africa Women at M. A. Chidambaram on Friday.

Ghosh picked up an injury after she fell face first on the ground, attempting to take a catch. The wicket-keeper dived forward after a top edge by Tazmin Brits off Pooja Vastrakar’s delivery that went high in the air.

But the ball bounced off the edge of her gloves and landed safely. Ghosh took a while to get up and was guided off the field by the physio.

Uma Chetry quickly padded up and came on as the substitute wicket-keeper for Ghosh in the first innings.