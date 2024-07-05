MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IND-W vs SA-W First T20I: S Sajana replaces Richa Ghosh as concussion substitute

S Sajana replaced the injured Richa Ghosh as the concussion substitute during the first T20I match between India Women and South Africa Women at M. A. Chidambaram on Friday.

Published : Jul 05, 2024 21:02 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India Women’s wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh.
India Women’s wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

India Women’s wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh. | Photo Credit: PTI

S Sajana replaced the injured Richa Ghosh as the concussion substitute during the first T20I match between India Women and South Africa Women at M. A. Chidambaram on Friday.

Ghosh picked up an injury after she fell face first on the ground, attempting to take a catch. The wicket-keeper dived forward after a top edge by Tazmin Brits off Pooja Vastrakar’s delivery that went high in the air.

But the ball bounced off the edge of her gloves and landed safely. Ghosh took a while to get up and was guided off the field by the physio.

Uma Chetry quickly padded up and came on as the substitute wicket-keeper for Ghosh in the first innings.

Related Topics

India women /

South Africa women

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Tour de France 2024: Evenepoel wins time trial, Pogacar retains yellow jersey
    Reuters
  2. Samuel Eto’o fined by CAF for ethics violation
    AFP
  3. India Women vs South Africa Women LIVE Score, First T20I: SA-W 189/4; Shafali falls to Khaka for 18
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND-W vs SA-W First T20I: S Sajana replaces Richa Ghosh as concussion substitute
    Team Sportstar
  5. Spain vs Germany Live Score, Euro 2024 Quarterfinal: ESP 0-0 GER; Sane, Kroos, Musiala, Yamal, Morata starting
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
+ SEE all Stories

More on Women's Cricket

  1. IND-W vs SA-W First T20I: Tazmin Brits carried off the field with injury
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND-W vs SA-W First T20I: S Sajana replaces Richa Ghosh as concussion substitute
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND-W vs SA-W, Fist T20I: South Africa Women registers highest T20I total vs India Women
    Team Sportstar
  4. India Women vs South Africa Women LIVE Score, First T20I: SA-W 189/4; Shafali falls to Khaka for 18
    Team Sportstar
  5. Cricket South Africa in talks with Shabnim Ismail, van Niekerk for potential return to international cricket
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Tour de France 2024: Evenepoel wins time trial, Pogacar retains yellow jersey
    Reuters
  2. Samuel Eto’o fined by CAF for ethics violation
    AFP
  3. India Women vs South Africa Women LIVE Score, First T20I: SA-W 189/4; Shafali falls to Khaka for 18
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND-W vs SA-W First T20I: S Sajana replaces Richa Ghosh as concussion substitute
    Team Sportstar
  5. Spain vs Germany Live Score, Euro 2024 Quarterfinal: ESP 0-0 GER; Sane, Kroos, Musiala, Yamal, Morata starting
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment