Euro 2024: Why is Florian Wirtz not starting in Spain vs Germany quarterfinal?

The Bayer Leverkusen midfielder is in the squad for the Spain vs Germany Euro 2024 quarterfinal clash being played at the MHPArena in Stuttgart.

Published : Jul 05, 2024 20:21 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Germany’s midfielder Florian Wirtz warms up.
Germany's midfielder Florian Wirtz warms up. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Germany’s midfielder Florian Wirtz warms up. | Photo Credit: AFP

German midfielder Florian Wirtz is not in the starting lineup for the Germany against Spain in Euro 2024 quarterfinal clash being played at the MHPArena in Stuttgart.

The Bayer Leverkusen player, who has been the starting left-winger under Julian Nagelsmann during the group stages but did not star in the round of16 match against Denmark

The 21-year-old scored the opening goal of the tournament in the 10th minute against Scotland and also provided an assist.

However, with a reshuffled backline Naglesmann choose to use the Bundesliga player of the season as an substitute to impact the game.

Against the high-flying La Roja, the German coach is doing the same. This is a tactical move to counter Spain’s fast wingers. He’s replace by Leroy Sane in the starting XI.

ALSO READ | Euro 2024 knockouts: Red, yellow card rules explained

Here are all the yellow, red card rules explained of the Euro 2024 knockout stages:

Yellow Card: In Euro 2024, if a player gets two yellow cards, he is suspended for a game. Similarly the player is suspended for the second time if he gets four yellow cards.

(PS: All yellow cards are reset, previous cautions are wiped at the end of the quarterfinal stage, hence no player will carry the risk of a yellow-card suspension into the semifinal.  )

A yellow card in the quarterfinal is wiped off if a team qualifies, but a red card will suspend the player from the final if a ban of two or more games is handed out.

