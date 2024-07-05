Euro 2024: Why is Florian Wirtz not starting in Spain vs Germany quarterfinal?

German midfielder Florian Wirtz is not in the starting lineup for the Germany against Spain in Euro 2024 quarterfinal clash being played at the MHPArena in Stuttgart.

The Bayer Leverkusen player, who has been the starting left-winger under Julian Nagelsmann during the group stages but did not star in the round of16 match against Denmark

The 21-year-old scored the opening goal of the tournament in the 10th minute against Scotland and also provided an assist.

However, with a reshuffled backline Naglesmann choose to use the Bundesliga player of the season as an substitute to impact the game.

Against the high-flying La Roja, the German coach is doing the same. This is a tactical move to counter Spain’s fast wingers. He’s replace by Leroy Sane in the starting XI.

Here are all the yellow, red card rules explained of the Euro 2024 knockout stages:

Yellow Card: In Euro 2024, if a player gets two yellow cards, he is suspended for a game. Similarly the player is suspended for the second time if he gets four yellow cards.

(PS: All yellow cards are reset, previous cautions are wiped at the end of the quarterfinal stage, hence no player will carry the risk of a yellow-card suspension into the semifinal. )

A yellow card in the quarterfinal is wiped off if a team qualifies, but a red card will suspend the player from the final if a ban of two or more games is handed out.