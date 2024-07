Defending champion and third seed Carlos Alcaraz takes on 29th-seeded American Frances Tiafoe in third round of men’s singles on the fifth day of Wimbledon 2024 at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (AELTC), London on Friday.

World No. 1 and top seed Jannik Sinner of Italy will be up against Serbia’s Miomir Kecmanovic in his third-round fixture.

Twelfth-seeded American and Queen’s champion Tommy Paul progressed to the fourth round with a 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 win over 23rd-seeded Kazakh Alexander Bublik.

In women’s singles, French Open runner-up and seventh-seeded Italian Jasmine Paolini made it to the round of 16, beating Canada’s Bianca Andreescu 7-6(4), 6-1.

Second seed Coco Gauff takes on local qualifier Sonay Kartal in the third round.

Here’s the full list of third-round results (only singles) for day five of Wimbledon 2024:

Centre Court

Men’s Singles - [29] Frances Tiafoe (USA) leads [3] Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) 7-5, 2-6, 6-4 - in progress

Women’s Singles - [WC] Emma Raducanu (GBR) vs (9) Maria Sakkari (GRE)

Men’s Singles - [1] Jannik Sinner (ITA) vs Miomir Kecmanovic (SRB)

Where to watch Wimbledon 2024 in India? In India, viewers will be able to watch the live telecast of Wimbledon on the Star Sports Network and stream the matches live on Disney+Hotstar.

Court No. 1

Women’s Singles - [7] Jasmine Paolini (ITA) beat Bianca Andreescu (CAN) 7-6(4), 6-1

Men’s Singles - [10] Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) vs Gael Monfils (FRA) - in progress

Women’s Singles - [Q] Sonay Kartal (GBR) vs [2] Coco Gauff (USA)

Court No. 2

Men’s Singles - [12] Tommy Paul (USA) beat [23] Alexander Bublik (KAZ) 6-3, 6-4, 6-2

Men’s Singles - Jan-Lennard Struff (GER) vs [5] Daniil Medvedev - in progress

Indians in action Men’s Doubles, 1st Round Court 18: [2] Rohan Bopanna (IND)/Matthew Ebden (AUS) vs Constantin Frantzen (GER)/Hendrik Jebens (GER) Court 8: Yuki Bhambri (IND)/Albano Olivetti (FRA) vs Kevin Krawietz (GER)/Tim Puetz (GER) - 3:30PM IST

Court No. 3

Women’s Singles - [14] Daria Kasatkina vs Paula Badosa (ESP) - in progress

Men’s Singles - Denis Shapovalov (CAN) vs [14] Ben Shelton (USA)

Court No. 12

Men’s Singles - Brandon Nakashima (USA) vs [16] Ugo Humbert (KAZ) - in progress

Court No. 17

Women’s Singles - [18] Marta Kostyuk (UKR) vs [12] Madison Keys (USA) - in progress

Court No. 18

Women’s Singles - [19] Emma Navarro (USA) beat Diana Shnaider 2-6, 6-3, 6-4

Women’s Singles - [28] Dayana Yastremka (UKR) vs Donna Vekic (CRO) - in progress

Court No. 15

Women’s Singles - [Q] Lulu Sun (NZL) beat Lin Zhu (CHN) 7-6(4), 7-6(6)

Court No. 16

Men’s Singles - Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP) vs Fabio Fognini (ITA) - in progress