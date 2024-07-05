MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Wimbledon 2024: French Open runner-up Paolini first player into fourth round

The Italian, who reached her first Grand Slam final at Roland Garros before losing to Iga Swiatek, had never been past the first round in three previous appearances at Wimbledon.

Published : Jul 05, 2024 22:16 IST , LONDON - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Jasmine Paolini reacts after defeating Bianca Andreescu of Canada in their third round match at the Wimbledon.
Jasmine Paolini reacts after defeating Bianca Andreescu of Canada in their third round match at the Wimbledon. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Jasmine Paolini reacts after defeating Bianca Andreescu of Canada in their third round match at the Wimbledon. | Photo Credit: AP

Jasmine Paolini continued to carry the flag for Italian tennis on the women’s side as the seventh seed downed former U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu 7-6(4), 6-1 at Wimbledon on Friday to make the fourth round for the first time.

The diminutive French Open runner-up, who also reached the last 16 at the Australian Open this season, became the first woman from her nation to make the second week at each of the first three Grand Slams in a single year.

“It’s strange. When I was watching the (Italian) girls that were winning slams, making finals, I felt like they were so far from me, you know? It’s something I’m proud of, but it sounds strange a little bit,” Paolini told reporters.

“Flavia Pennetta, Francesca Schiavone, Sara Errani and Roberta Vinci, I think. They played an amazing level for many years. It’s great to have this achievement.

“I’m trying to live my own journey. It’s something I’m proud of, but for myself, not comparing to the past, the others.”

While Italian men’s number one Jannik Sinner has hogged much of the limelight with his maiden Grand Slam triumph at Melbourne this year, Paolini has won hearts with a mixture of fierce competitiveness and joviality on the court.

Having already beaten 2019 U.S. Open winner Andreescu in the Roland Garros third round last month, where the Canadian returned from nine-month injury layoff, Paolini delighted Court One fans and said she was enjoying being a crowd favourite.

ALSO READ: Wimbledon 2024, July 5 Updates: Alcaraz trails Tiafoe in third round; Badosa knocks out Kasatkina

“It was really nice to play out here in front of you guys, You are so many. It’s a dream to play in this kind of stadium. I think I played a good match. I hope you enjoyed,” Paolini said on court earlier.

Paolini, who made the Eastbourne semifinals to highlight her grasscourt prowess ahead of Wimbledon, next plays 12th seed Madison Keys who beat 18th seed Marta Kostyuk 6-4, 6-3.

“It’s going to be tough ... I’ve practised with her in Eastbourne once. I’m looking forward to this match. I hope to play a good match,” Paolini said of her American opponent.

“She’s an aggressive player, for sure. She serves very fast. I think she’s one of the best hitters in the tour because I love how she plays, how she hit the ball.”

Related Topics

Wimbledon 2024 /

Jasmine Paolini /

Iga Swiatek /

Bianca Andreescu

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India Women vs South Africa Women LIVE Score, First T20I: Jemimah’s 50 in vain as IND-W loses by 12 runs to SA-W
    Team Sportstar
  2. Spain vs Germany Live Score, Euro 2024 Quarterfinal: ESP 0-0 GER; Simon denies Havertz, Pedri out injured
    Team Sportstar
  3. LIVE Spain vs Germany, Euro 2024 quarterfinal match in pictures; Photo gallery from ESP v GER
    Team Sportstar
  4. Wimbledon 2024: French Open runner-up Paolini first player into fourth round
    Reuters
  5. Euro 2024: Stones hoping Bellingham escapes ban for England’s quarterfinal clash with Switzerland
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Wimbledon 2024: French Open runner-up Paolini first player into fourth round
    Reuters
  2. Wimbledon 2024 Live Updates: Alcaraz beats Tiafoe in five-setter, Dimitrov, Paolini also through to round of 16
    Team Sportstar
  3. Sahaja Yamalapalli becomes third Indian women’s tennis player to win an ITF pro title
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  4. Wimbledon 2024: Rune dazzles against Seyboth Wild to reach round three
    Reuters
  5. Wimbledon 2024: Zverev swats aside Giron to reach third round
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India Women vs South Africa Women LIVE Score, First T20I: Jemimah’s 50 in vain as IND-W loses by 12 runs to SA-W
    Team Sportstar
  2. Spain vs Germany Live Score, Euro 2024 Quarterfinal: ESP 0-0 GER; Simon denies Havertz, Pedri out injured
    Team Sportstar
  3. LIVE Spain vs Germany, Euro 2024 quarterfinal match in pictures; Photo gallery from ESP v GER
    Team Sportstar
  4. Wimbledon 2024: French Open runner-up Paolini first player into fourth round
    Reuters
  5. Euro 2024: Stones hoping Bellingham escapes ban for England’s quarterfinal clash with Switzerland
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment