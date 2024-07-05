MagazineBuy Print

Asian Billiards Championship 2024: Pankaj Advani cruises to final with thumping win

In the quarterfinal match against fellow opponent Shrikrishna Suryanarayanan, Pankaj Advani showcased his exceptional skills. Advani’s dominance was evident, as he consistently outplayed his opponent with precision and finesse.

Published : Jul 05, 2024

Team Sportstar
Pankaj Advani in action.
Pankaj Advani in action. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT
infoIcon

Pankaj Advani in action. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Riyadh

Ace Indian cueist Pankaj Advani, booked his spot in the final of the 2024 Asian Billiards Championship after beating Shrikrishna Suryanarayanan 5-0 in the quarterfinal round and Sourav Kothari 5-0 in the Semifinal round.

In the quarterfinal match against fellow opponent Shrikrishna Suryanarayanan, Pankaj Advani showcased his exceptional skills. Advani’s dominance was evident, as he consistently outplayed his opponent with precision and finesse.

The opening match set the tone, with Pankaj scoring 100, while Shrikrishna put up a strong fight, managing a break of 78. However, Advani’s superior break-building ability gave him the edge, securing win in the first frame. Advani’s prowess became more pronounced in the second frame, where he scored another 100 as compared to Shrikrishna’s 26.

The third frame saw Advani maintaining his impeccable form with a break of 102. Shrikrishna only managed to score 32. Advani then with his proficient scoring made phenomenal breaks to keep Shrikrishna at bay. Advani finished the match with another break of 101, while Shrikrishna scored 2.

In the semifinal match against Sourav Kothari, Advani dominated his opponent, Sourav, across five consecutive frames in a remarkable match. Advani’s mastery of the table was evident as he scored 100 in each frame.

The match began with Advani quickly taking control, as he scored 100, while Sourav, despite his best efforts, managed to score 29, unable to match Advani’s swift play. The second frame saw Advani continuing his momentum, breaking another 100.

Sourav slightly improved his performance, scoring 33. Advani’s prowess was on full display in the next three frames as he scored 101, 100 and 100 as compared to Sourav’s 38, 21 and 0.

Related Topics

