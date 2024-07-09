MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Despite Sun-set at Wimbledon 2024, a new dawn seems to be breaking for Lulu

Having entered Wimbledon as the World No.123, she became the first player from New Zealand to reach the quarterfinals since Chris Lewis, who was runner-up to John McEnroe in 1983.

Published : Jul 09, 2024 21:43 IST , London - 2 MINS READ

N. Sudarshan
Sun will consider hers a golden run as she recorded victories over 2024 Australian Open Slam finalist Qinwen Zheng (first round) and 2021 US Open champion Emma Raducanu (fourth round). Prior to this, she had never won a match at the Majors.
Sun will consider hers a golden run as she recorded victories over 2024 Australian Open Slam finalist Qinwen Zheng (first round) and 2021 US Open champion Emma Raducanu (fourth round). Prior to this, she had never won a match at the Majors. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Sun will consider hers a golden run as she recorded victories over 2024 Australian Open Slam finalist Qinwen Zheng (first round) and 2021 US Open champion Emma Raducanu (fourth round). Prior to this, she had never won a match at the Majors. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Like first-time novelists desperate for the world to read them, Wimbledon 2024 has seen a handful of players eager to make a mark. And it turns out they have terrific stories to tell.

One of them was Frenchman Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard, a lucky loser in the qualifying who went all the way up to fourth round. Another was Lulu Sun, the 23-year old qualifier from New Zealand, who lost in the women’s quarterfinals to Donna Vekic 7-5, 4-6, 1-6 on Tuesday.

If she had won, she could have matched Alexandra Stevenson’s feat from 1999 of being the only qualifier to reach the women’s singles semifinal at Wimbledon.

RELATED: Vekic tames Sun to sail into women’s singles semifinals at Wimbledon 2024

Regardless, Sun will consider hers a golden run as she recorded victories over 2024 Australian Open Slam finalist Qinwen Zheng (first round) and 2021 US Open champion Emma Raducanu (fourth round). Prior to this, she had never won a match at the Majors, having made her main draw debut only this year, in Melbourne.

But having entered Wimbledon as the World No. 123, she will exit with a number close to 50, more than GBP350,000 in her kitty and the achievement of being the first from her country to reach the last eight at SW19 since Chris Lewis was runner-up to John McEnroe in 1983.

Interestingly, Sun could have represented half-a-dozen countries, a global citizen in a truly global game. She has a Chinese mother, Croatian father, was born in New Zealand, raised in Switzerland and went to college at the University of Texas (USA). She carries in her heart a part of each country whenever she travels.

ALSO READ: Wimbledon 2024: Wet weather prompts organisers to move mixed doubles final to Sunday

“It wasn’t an easy decision [to choose New Zealand] because it never is when you have to choose between two things,” she said after beating Raducanu. “Even now, I’m still grateful for everything that Swiss tennis has done in my junior career. At the same time I’m also grateful for Tennis New Zealand for their support.

“All the countries that I have been in and have grown up or have a link to, they will always be within me. I don’t think that’s ever going to leave.”

Related Topics

Lulu Sun /

Wimbledon /

Wimbledon 2024 /

Donna Vekic

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND-W vs SA-W 3rd T20I: India Women registers its biggest win against South Africa Women
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND-W vs SA-W 3rd T20I: India crushes South Africa in a series-levelling 10-wicket drubbing
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  3. Despite Sun-set at Wimbledon 2024, a new dawn seems to be breaking for Lulu
    N. Sudarshan
  4. Wimbledon 2024: Vekic tames Sun to sail into women’s singles semifinals
    Reuters
  5. IND-W vs SA-W Highlights, 3rd T20I: Vastrakar, Mandhana star in India’s 10-wicket win over South Africa
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Thanks for the memories, Team India

Ayon Sengupta
End of an era: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma with the T20 World Cup 2024 trophy.

T20 World Cup 2024: Trend-setters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma leave contrasting but lasting legacies

Ayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Despite Sun-set at Wimbledon 2024, a new dawn seems to be breaking for Lulu
    N. Sudarshan
  2. Wimbledon 2024: Vekic tames Sun to sail into women’s singles semifinals
    Reuters
  3. Wimbledon 2024: Wet weather prompts organisers to move mixed doubles final to Sunday
    Reuters
  4. Same racket, less overthinking: Alcaraz sticks to his mantra for quarterfinal against Paul in Wimbledon 2024
    Team Sportstar
  5. Wimbledon 2024, Live Score: Sinner, Medvedev win two sets apiece in quarterfinal; Alcaraz trails Paul after first set
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND-W vs SA-W 3rd T20I: India Women registers its biggest win against South Africa Women
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND-W vs SA-W 3rd T20I: India crushes South Africa in a series-levelling 10-wicket drubbing
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  3. Despite Sun-set at Wimbledon 2024, a new dawn seems to be breaking for Lulu
    N. Sudarshan
  4. Wimbledon 2024: Vekic tames Sun to sail into women’s singles semifinals
    Reuters
  5. IND-W vs SA-W Highlights, 3rd T20I: Vastrakar, Mandhana star in India’s 10-wicket win over South Africa
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment