Three instances where Novak Djokovic lost his cool on a tennis court

From being disqualified from the US Open for injuring a lineswoman to flinging a racket at the crowd Novak Djokovic has had his fair share of meltdowns on court during his storied career.

The 24-time Grand Slam Champion was also omitted from the Australian Open for his ‘anti-vaxx’ stance during the covid-19 pandemic.

Here are three instances of Djokovic losing his cool on the tennis court:

‘Ruuune’ chants trigger Djokovic

Novak Djokovic cruised through to the quarterfinals of Wimbledon 2024 after a facile 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 win over Holger Rune. The Serbian lost his cool in the post match chat after sections of the crowd were chanting ‘Ruuuuune’ which sounded similar to boos.

“To all those people who have chosen to disrespect a player – in this case, me – have a goooood night. I’ve played in a much more hostile environment, trust me. You guys can’t touch me,” Djokovic said.

Unfortunate racket hurl at Astana

Another instance that occurred during a match against Rune was at the Astana Open in 2022. After failing to reach a drop shot, Djokovic hurled the racket in the air before realising it travelled farther than he expected, sailing into the crowd.

Djokovic brought out a sheepish smile and raised his hands in apology after realising there was no injury caused.

Disqualification from US Open

After losing the first set against Pablo Carreno Busta at the US Open, a frustrated Djokovic launched the ball away in anger, unknowingly striking a lineswoman in the process. The impact led to the official needing medical attention.

Despite the action being committed by accident, Djokovic was rightly sent back home from the Flushing Meadows.