Sumit Nagal loses to Cachin in pre-quarterfinals at ATP Challenger in Germany

Cachin, a world No. 117, moved into the quarterfinals of the event with a 6-4, 7-5 win over Nagal, the world No. 73 who was seeded second in the tournament.

Published : Jul 10, 2024 22:48 IST , NEW DELHI

PTI
Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
India’s top-ranked tennis player Sumit Nagal was ousted by Pedro Cachin of Argentina in the pre-quarterfinals of the Braunschweig ATP challenger on Wednesday.

Cachin, a world No. 117, moved into the quarterfinals of the event with a 6-4, 7-5 win over Nagal, the world No. 73 who was seeded second in the tournament.

After winning the first set smoothly, Cachin had a chance to close out the match after breaking Nagal to take a 5-4 lead in the second set.

But the Paris Olympic-bound Indian broke back to make it 5-5, only to lose his serve in the 11th game to hand Cachin a 6-5 lead.

The Argentine, who had lost to Rafael Nadal in the third round of the Madrid Masters in April this year, did not make any mistake this time and finished off the match in the 12th game of the second set.

Nagal had beaten Felipe Alves of Brazil in the first round of the clay event.

Related Topics

Sumit Nagal /

Pedro Cachin /

ATP Challenger

Off-side: Thanks for the memories, Team India

Ayon Sengupta
End of an era: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma with the T20 World Cup 2024 trophy.

T20 World Cup 2024: Trend-setters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma leave contrasting but lasting legacies

Ayan Acharya
