Two-time Wimbledon champion Kvitova gives birth to son

Kvitova, who married her coach Jiri Vanek in July 2023, won Wimbledon in 2011 and 2014, alongside 31 WTA singles titles.

Published : Jul 09, 2024 09:48 IST , PRAGUE, CZECHIA - 3 MINS READ

AFP
FILE PHOTO: Czechia’s Petra Kvitova.
FILE PHOTO: Czechia’s Petra Kvitova. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Czechia’s Petra Kvitova. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova said on Monday she had given birth to a son, almost exactly 10 years after winning her second title on the grass at the All England club.

The 34-year-old Czech announced her pregnancy on New Year’s Day, saying she was putting her career on hold.

On Monday, she posted a photo on Facebook of her hand touching the baby boy’s hand with a caption saying “Petr, 7.7.2024”.

Kvitova, who married her coach Jiri Vanek in July 2023, won Wimbledon in 2011 and 2014, alongside 31 WTA singles titles.

This year’s edition of the third Grand Slam of the year is into its second week.

