Wimbledon 2024: Tennis theatrics keep capacity crowd riveted as Alcaraz has last laugh against Humbert

The ‘Middle Sunday’ holiday at Wimbledon was a delightfully anachronistic tradition.

According to the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club, the break was necessary to allow the pristine grass courts a breather. But many saw it as an extravagance, a day of rest and relaxation when sports worldwide were trying to cram in as much action as possible.

But from 2022, the recess has ceased to exist, with the authorities citing advances in grass technology and maintenance. It also signalled the end of the famed ‘Manic Monday’ when all 16 singles fourth-round matches would be held at one go. Instead of a single-day barrage, the excellence was to be evenly spread out over two days.

ALSO READ | Paolini reaches Wimbledon quarters after tearful Keys retires injured

At the Centre Court on Sunday, this responsibility first fell to defending champion Carlos Alcaraz and the tournament’s 16th seed Ugo Humbert. The duo passed the test — not quite with flying colours, but good enough to keep the capacity crowd rivetted — before Alcaraz came through 6-3, 6-4, 1-6, 7-5.

It was a day on which the Centre Court alternatively shimmered under the sunlight that the translucent roof allowed and trembled when thunderous rain badgered the canopy. The quality of play mimicked it. Alcaraz drifted in and out of the contest, in line with his recent form, and so did Humbert, who was in the fourth round for the first time since his debut performance in 2019.

The two spent the first four games sizing up each other, with Humbert attempting to dictate with his serve and Alcaraz trying to slice and dice his way through. The Spaniard stepped it up a notch midway, breaking Humbert to 3-2, and then clawed his way back from 0-30 down to hold to 4-2.

Another break in the ninth game, courtesy a splendid backhand winner and an inch-perfect inside-out forehand, gave Alcaraz the set 6-3.

The second stanza was as rocky. Alcaraz managed to erase four break-point opportunities in the fifth game before breaking Humbert in the 10th to go two sets up. The set-point was particularly vivid, for Alcaraz ran everything down and even did a split to retrieve a ball. It broke Humbert’s resolve as he sent an easy volley out.

Humbert took a bathroom break and by the time he stepped back on to the court, Alcaraz was ready to serve. But he showed his 21-year-old opponent such urgency was misplaced, taking the set 6-1. Humbert, who has a big grass-court title to his name (Halle, 2021), displayed his full repertoire of strokes, with the one-two punch and the immaculate drop volley standing out.

In the fourth set, both players were nervous wrecks, trading breaks twice in the first six games. At 3-4, Humbert had Alcaraz at 0-40 but let it slip again. At 5-5, Alcaraz made the play, reeling off a drop-shot winner and a fine forehand.

Humbert wilted under the pressure, dumping an easy smash long and misjudging an Alcaraz forehand to get broken. A clean hold by the three-time Slam winner that ended with a vicious sliding service winner drew the curtains.