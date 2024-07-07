MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Wimbledon 2024: Sinner overpowers Shelton to reach quarterfinals

World number one Jannik Sinner quelled the challenge of big-serving 14th seed Ben Shelton with a 6-2, 6-4, 7-6(9) victory that sent him into the Wimbledon quarterfinals on Sunday.

Published : Jul 07, 2024 22:59 IST , LONDON - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Italy’s Jannik Sinner celebrates after winning his fourth round match against Ben Shelton of the U.S.
Italy’s Jannik Sinner celebrates after winning his fourth round match against Ben Shelton of the U.S. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Italy’s Jannik Sinner celebrates after winning his fourth round match against Ben Shelton of the U.S. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

World number one Jannik Sinner quelled the challenge of big-serving 14th seed Ben Shelton with a 6-2, 6-4, 7-6(9) victory that sent him into the Wimbledon quarterfinals on Sunday.

Shelton, who has consistently sent down rockets on the slick turf at the Grand Slam this year, started aggressively under the Court One roof by serving and volleying in a bid to unsettle the Australian Open champion.

Sinner was equal to the task, however, and broke the feisty American twice to comfortably pocket the opening set.

READ | Wimbledon 2024: Paolini reaches quarters after tearful Keys retires injured

The Italian consolidated an early break in the second set with a booming ace and pulled away for a two-set advantage, as Shelton was left with another battle on his hands having been dragged the distance in each of his last three rounds.

The 21-year-old raised the hopes of fans by breezing ahead 4-1 in the third set but Sinner ran his opponent ragged with his power and precision to draw level after eight games and saved a breakpoint to force a tiebreak.

Shelton came from behind but squandered all four set points he earned, as Sinner held his nerve to secure the win and book a meeting with either fifth seed Daniil Medvedev or 10th seed Grigor Dimitrov.

Related Topics

Wimbledon 2024 /

Ben Shelton /

Wimbledon /

Jannik Sinner

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Wimbledon 2024: Sinner overpowers Shelton to reach quarterfinals
    Reuters
  2. IND-W vs SA-W, 2nd T20I: Rain washes out encounter after Brits fifty helps South Africa post 177/6
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  3. Wimbledon 2024: Paolini reaches quarters after tearful Keys retires injured
    Reuters
  4. Wimbledon 2024, Live Updates: Sinner eases past Shelton; Alcaraz beats Humbert
    Team Sportstar
  5. India Women vs South Africa Women Highlights, 2nd T20I: SA-W 177/6 (20) vs IND-W, Match called off due to rain
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Thanks for the memories, Team India

Ayon Sengupta
End of an era: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma with the T20 World Cup 2024 trophy.

T20 World Cup 2024: Trend-setters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma leave contrasting but lasting legacies

Ayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Wimbledon 2024: Sinner overpowers Shelton to reach quarterfinals
    Reuters
  2. Wimbledon 2024: Alcaraz repels Humbert assault to reach quarterfinal
    Reuters
  3. Wimbledon 2024: Paolini reaches quarters after tearful Keys retires injured
    Reuters
  4. Wimbledon 2024, Live Updates: Sinner eases past Shelton; Alcaraz beats Humbert
    Team Sportstar
  5. All change for Iga Swiatek as she rethinks Wimbledon preparations
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Wimbledon 2024: Sinner overpowers Shelton to reach quarterfinals
    Reuters
  2. IND-W vs SA-W, 2nd T20I: Rain washes out encounter after Brits fifty helps South Africa post 177/6
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  3. Wimbledon 2024: Paolini reaches quarters after tearful Keys retires injured
    Reuters
  4. Wimbledon 2024, Live Updates: Sinner eases past Shelton; Alcaraz beats Humbert
    Team Sportstar
  5. India Women vs South Africa Women Highlights, 2nd T20I: SA-W 177/6 (20) vs IND-W, Match called off due to rain
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment