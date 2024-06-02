MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

No bigger honour than coaching your national team, says Gautam Gambhir amid reports of taking up India Head Coach role

The BCCI officially invited applications for the head coach’s post on May 13, setting May 27 as the deadline for the role that will fall vacant after the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Published : Jun 02, 2024 20:22 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Kolkata Knight Riders Mentor Gautam Gambhir with BCCI secretary Jay Shah, after the Final match of Indian Premier League cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad.
Kolkata Knight Riders Mentor Gautam Gambhir with BCCI secretary Jay Shah, after the Final match of Indian Premier League cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad. | Photo Credit: DEEPAK KR/ The Hindu
infoIcon

Kolkata Knight Riders Mentor Gautam Gambhir with BCCI secretary Jay Shah, after the Final match of Indian Premier League cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad. | Photo Credit: DEEPAK KR/ The Hindu

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir hinted at taking up the role of India Head Coach after the 2024 T20 World Cup amid BCCI’s search for a successor to Rahul Dravid.

Dravid is understood to have informed the BCCI hierarchy about his decision to spend time with the family even before the Indian Premier League began in March.

 The BCCI officially invited applications for the head coach’s post on May 13, setting May 27 as the deadline.

Reports suggested that the Board’s first preference would be an Indian coach and it is pursuing Gautam Gambhir to take over from Rahul Dravid for the top job.

“I would love to coach the Indian team. There’s no bigger honour than coaching your national team. You are representing 140 crore Indians and more across the globe as well and when you represent India, how can it get bigger than that?” Gambhir was quoted as saying during a private event in Abu Dhabi.

“It is not me that will help India win the World Cup, it is 140 crore Indians who will help India win the World Cup. If everyone starts praying for us and we start playing and representing them, India will win the World Cup.,” the batter added.

Earlier, BCCI secretary Jay Shah had rubbished claims of approaching former Australian cricketers for the top role via a media statement.

““We are focused on identifying individuals who possess a deep understanding of the Indian cricket structure and have risen through the ranks. It’s crucial that our coach has an in-depth knowledge of our domestic cricket framework to truly elevate Team India to the next level,” he said.

Related stories

Related Topics

BCCI /

Gautam Gambhir /

Rahul Dravid /

Jay Shah

Latest on Sportstar

  1. WI vs PNG Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Ura, Siaka fall early; Papua New Guinea 15/2 vs West Indies
    Team Sportstar
  2. Arjun Erigaisi becomes World No. 4 in live FIDE rating list, achieves career-high 2771.0 rating
    Team Sportstar
  3. No bigger honour than coaching your national team, says Gautam Gambhir amid reports of taking up India Head Coach role
    Team Sportstar
  4. French Open 2024: Tsitsipas beats Arnaldi to reach Roland-Garros quarterfinals, takes on Alcaraz
    Reuters
  5. FIH Pro League: Abhishek’s goal in vain as Great Britain beats India 3-1 with strikes from Bandurak, Calnan
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Shed a tear for there will never be another like them

Ayon Sengupta
Task cut out: Stuart Law’s first assignment with USA is a T20I series at home against Bangladesh.

Stuart Law: We will find a cult hero from USA in this T20 World Cup

Nilesh D. Mehta
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. No bigger honour than coaching your national team, says Gautam Gambhir amid reports of taking up India Head Coach role
    Team Sportstar
  2. T20 World Cup 2024: Top five Associate players to watch out for
    Team Sportstar
  3. T20 World Cup 2024: Batters with the highest strike rate participating in ICC T20 WC
    Team Sportstar
  4. Dinesh Karthik thanks TNCA for support after announcing retirement
    Team Sportstar
  5. Dinesh Karthik, Indian cricket’s eternal man retires with a legacy of his own
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. WI vs PNG Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Ura, Siaka fall early; Papua New Guinea 15/2 vs West Indies
    Team Sportstar
  2. Arjun Erigaisi becomes World No. 4 in live FIDE rating list, achieves career-high 2771.0 rating
    Team Sportstar
  3. No bigger honour than coaching your national team, says Gautam Gambhir amid reports of taking up India Head Coach role
    Team Sportstar
  4. French Open 2024: Tsitsipas beats Arnaldi to reach Roland-Garros quarterfinals, takes on Alcaraz
    Reuters
  5. FIH Pro League: Abhishek’s goal in vain as Great Britain beats India 3-1 with strikes from Bandurak, Calnan
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment