No bigger honour than coaching your national team, says Gautam Gambhir amid reports of taking up India Head Coach role

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir hinted at taking up the role of India Head Coach after the 2024 T20 World Cup amid BCCI’s search for a successor to Rahul Dravid.

Dravid is understood to have informed the BCCI hierarchy about his decision to spend time with the family even before the Indian Premier League began in March.

The BCCI officially invited applications for the head coach’s post on May 13, setting May 27 as the deadline.

Reports suggested that the Board’s first preference would be an Indian coach and it is pursuing Gautam Gambhir to take over from Rahul Dravid for the top job.

“I would love to coach the Indian team. There’s no bigger honour than coaching your national team. You are representing 140 crore Indians and more across the globe as well and when you represent India, how can it get bigger than that?” Gambhir was quoted as saying during a private event in Abu Dhabi.

“It is not me that will help India win the World Cup, it is 140 crore Indians who will help India win the World Cup. If everyone starts praying for us and we start playing and representing them, India will win the World Cup.,” the batter added.

Earlier, BCCI secretary Jay Shah had rubbished claims of approaching former Australian cricketers for the top role via a media statement.

““We are focused on identifying individuals who possess a deep understanding of the Indian cricket structure and have risen through the ranks. It’s crucial that our coach has an in-depth knowledge of our domestic cricket framework to truly elevate Team India to the next level,” he said.