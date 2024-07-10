MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

ENG vs WI: Gus Atkinson registers second-best bowling figures on Test debut by an Englishman

Atkinson picked seven for 45 in 12 overs as West Indies was bowled out for 121 shortly after Lunch. Former England pacer Dominic Cork holds the record for the best figures by an English bowler on debut.

Published : Jul 10, 2024 19:28 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
England’s Gus Atkinson celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of West Indies’ Jason Holder, caught out by Harry Brook.
England’s Gus Atkinson celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of West Indies’ Jason Holder, caught out by Harry Brook. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

England’s Gus Atkinson celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of West Indies’ Jason Holder, caught out by Harry Brook. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Pacer Gus Atkinson registered the second-best bowling figures on Test debut by an English player during the opening day’s play of the first Test against West Indies at Lord’s on Wednesday.

Atkinson picked seven for 45 in 12 overs as West Indies was bowled out for 121 shortly after Lunch. Former England pacer Dominic Cork holds the record for the best figures by an English bowler on debut with returns of seven for 43 against West Indies at Lord’s in 1995.

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ENG vs WI: Gus Atkinson registers second-best bowling figures on Test debut by an Englishman
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs ZIM LIVE Score; 3rd T20I: Zimbabwe 119/6 (17); Washington Sundar picks 3; Madande falls after 50-run stand
    Team Sportstar
  3. Next Generation Cup 2024: East Bengal, Punjab FC reserves to compete alongside four Premier League youth sides
    Team Sportstar
  4. Playing in TNPL gives me an advantage as state team selector, says Chepauk Super Gillies’ Rahil Shah
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
  5. ENG vs WI Live Score, 1st Test: West Indies 121 all out; Debutant Gus Atkinson picks seven wickets
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Thanks for the memories, Team India

Ayon Sengupta
End of an era: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma with the T20 World Cup 2024 trophy.

T20 World Cup 2024: Trend-setters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma leave contrasting but lasting legacies

Ayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. ENG vs WI: Gus Atkinson registers second-best bowling figures on Test debut by an Englishman
    Team Sportstar
  2. Dravid happy to forgo bonus amount after T20 WC triumph
    PTI
  3. Suryakumar retains second spot in T20I batting rankings
    PTI
  4. IND vs ZIM LIVE Score; 3rd T20I: Zimbabwe 119/6 (17); Washington Sundar picks 3; Madande falls after 50-run stand
    Team Sportstar
  5. ENG vs WI Live Score, 1st Test: West Indies 121 all out; Debutant Gus Atkinson picks seven wickets
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ENG vs WI: Gus Atkinson registers second-best bowling figures on Test debut by an Englishman
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs ZIM LIVE Score; 3rd T20I: Zimbabwe 119/6 (17); Washington Sundar picks 3; Madande falls after 50-run stand
    Team Sportstar
  3. Next Generation Cup 2024: East Bengal, Punjab FC reserves to compete alongside four Premier League youth sides
    Team Sportstar
  4. Playing in TNPL gives me an advantage as state team selector, says Chepauk Super Gillies’ Rahil Shah
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
  5. ENG vs WI Live Score, 1st Test: West Indies 121 all out; Debutant Gus Atkinson picks seven wickets
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment