ENG vs WI: Gus Atkinson registers second-best bowling figures on Test debut by an Englishman

Pacer Gus Atkinson registered the second-best bowling figures on Test debut by an English player during the opening day’s play of the first Test against West Indies at Lord’s on Wednesday.
Atkinson picked seven for 45 in 12 overs as West Indies was bowled out for 121 shortly after Lunch. Former England pacer Dominic Cork holds the record for the best figures by an English bowler on debut with returns of seven for 43 against West Indies at Lord’s in 1995.
