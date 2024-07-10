MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Euro 2024 semifinal: Why is Trent Alexander-Arnold not starting in Netherlands vs England?

Liverpool full-back Trent Alexander Arnold is not in the starting lineup for the Netherlands vs England Euro 2024 semifinal clash being played at the BVB Stadion Dortmund.

Published : Jul 10, 2024 23:27 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
England’s Trent Alexander-Arnold.
England’s Trent Alexander-Arnold. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

England’s Trent Alexander-Arnold. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

English full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold is not in the starting lineup for the Netherlands vs England Euro 2024 semifinal clash at the BVB Stadion Dortmund.

The Liverpool player, who has been the starting central-midfielder under Gareth Southgate alongside Declan Rice in the first match against Serbia.

However, the 25-year-old is not starting for this crucial knockout encounter.

FOLLOW THE MATCH LIVE | NETHERLANDS VS ENGLAND LIVE SCORE, EURO 2024 SEMIFINAL

He has not started any of the matches for England in the ongoing European Championship. Southgate has chosen to go with a different tactical outlook for the Three Lions and excluded the forward-thinking full-back.

According to UEFA rules a player is suspended if he gets two yellow cards.

ALSO READ | Euro 2024 knockouts: Red, yellow card rules explained

Here are all the yellow, red card rules explained of the Euro 2024 knockout stages:

Yellow Card: In Euro 2024, if a player gets two yellow cards, he is suspended for a game. Similarly the player is suspended for the second time if he gets four yellow cards.

(PS: All yellow cards are reset, previous cautions are wiped at the end of the quarterfinal stage, hence no player will carry the risk of a yellow-card suspension into the semifinal.  )

A yellow card in the quarterfinal is wiped off if a team qualifies, but a red card will suspend the player from the final if a ban of two or more games is handed out.

Related Topics

Euro 2024 /

Euro 2024

Latest on Sportstar

  1. LIVE Netherlands vs England Euro 2024 score: NED V ENG Starting lineups in; Thunderstorm in Dortmund
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris 2024: Judoka Tulika Maan secures Olympic quota for India
    Team Sportstar
  3. Euro 2024 semifinal: Why is Trent Alexander-Arnold not starting in Netherlands vs England?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Wimbledon 2024: Krejcikova’s controlled aggression provides perfect antidote against high-flying Ostapenko
    N. Sudarshan
  5. Netherlands vs England, Euro 2024 semifinal: All-time head-to-head record ahead of NED v ENG
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Thanks for the memories, Team India

Ayon Sengupta
End of an era: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma with the T20 World Cup 2024 trophy.

T20 World Cup 2024: Trend-setters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma leave contrasting but lasting legacies

Ayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Euro 2024 semifinal: Why is Trent Alexander-Arnold not starting in Netherlands vs England?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Euro 2024: Why is Matthijs de Ligt not starting in Netherlands vs England semifinal match?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Euro 2024: Why is Frenkie de Jong not playing in Netherlands vs England semifinal clash?
    Team Sportstar
  4. LIVE Netherlands vs England Euro 2024 score: NED V ENG Starting lineups in; Thunderstorm in Dortmund
    Team Sportstar
  5. Didier Deschamps to stay on as France coach after semifinal exit at Euro 2024
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. LIVE Netherlands vs England Euro 2024 score: NED V ENG Starting lineups in; Thunderstorm in Dortmund
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris 2024: Judoka Tulika Maan secures Olympic quota for India
    Team Sportstar
  3. Euro 2024 semifinal: Why is Trent Alexander-Arnold not starting in Netherlands vs England?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Wimbledon 2024: Krejcikova’s controlled aggression provides perfect antidote against high-flying Ostapenko
    N. Sudarshan
  5. Netherlands vs England, Euro 2024 semifinal: All-time head-to-head record ahead of NED v ENG
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment