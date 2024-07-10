Euro 2024 semifinal: Why is Trent Alexander-Arnold not starting in Netherlands vs England?

English full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold is not in the starting lineup for the Netherlands vs England Euro 2024 semifinal clash at the BVB Stadion Dortmund.

The Liverpool player, who has been the starting central-midfielder under Gareth Southgate alongside Declan Rice in the first match against Serbia.

However, the 25-year-old is not starting for this crucial knockout encounter.

FOLLOW THE MATCH LIVE | NETHERLANDS VS ENGLAND LIVE SCORE, EURO 2024 SEMIFINAL

He has not started any of the matches for England in the ongoing European Championship. Southgate has chosen to go with a different tactical outlook for the Three Lions and excluded the forward-thinking full-back.

According to UEFA rules a player is suspended if he gets two yellow cards.

ALSO READ | Euro 2024 knockouts: Red, yellow card rules explained

Here are all the yellow, red card rules explained of the Euro 2024 knockout stages:

Yellow Card: In Euro 2024, if a player gets two yellow cards, he is suspended for a game. Similarly the player is suspended for the second time if he gets four yellow cards.

(PS: All yellow cards are reset, previous cautions are wiped at the end of the quarterfinal stage, hence no player will carry the risk of a yellow-card suspension into the semifinal. )

A yellow card in the quarterfinal is wiped off if a team qualifies, but a red card will suspend the player from the final if a ban of two or more games is handed out.