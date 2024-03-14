Ranji Trophy: Mumbai clinches record-extending 42nd title, beats Vidarbha by 169 runs in final

Mumbai claimed the Ranji Trophy title for the 42nd time when it beat Vidarbha by 169 runs on the fifth day of the final at the Wankhede stadium on Thursday.

With 290 runs needed off the final day in its 538-run chase, Vidarbha went wicketless in the morning session courtesy of a 130-run sixth-wicket stand between Akshay Wadkar and Harsh Dubey.

But their fall in successive overs drew curtains over its chances of a third First-Class crown for Vidarbha. Tanush Kotian starred with the ball, picking four wickets including the centurion Wadkar.

Dhawal Kulkarni, who is set to retire after the end of this season, returned to claim the final wicket and seal the victory for Mumbai.

