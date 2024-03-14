Ranji Trophy Final Live Score, Mumbai vs Vidarbha Day 5: VID 286/5, needs 252 more; Wadkar, Dubey frustrate Mumbai

- March 14, 2024 10:384VID in 286/5 in 106 overs
Two boundaries for Dubey in this Kulkarni over. The first is down the ground with a picture perfect drive. The second comes off an edge with the ball staying low and going past the second slip fielder.
- March 14, 2024 10:16VID 268/5 in 102 overs
Dhawal Kulkarni back into the attack. Appeal on the first delivery against Dubey. the umpire gives it not out and Mumbai has no reviews left. Dubey drives down the ground for two runs. The fourth delivery takes off from a good length and just misses the outside edge.
- March 14, 2024 10:11VID 266/5 in 101 overs
Mumbai loses all its review. The ball pops up into the silly point’s hands off Dubey’s pads. Mumbai thinks there is an inside edge too and goes up. The UltraEdge check shows the bat hit the pad and not the ball, and the final review is gone.
- March 14, 2024 10:01VID 264/5 in 98 overs
Shardul induces an edge from Dubey but the ball does not have enough in it to carry to the second slip fielder. The wait for Mumbai continues.
- March 14, 2024 09:56VID 263/5 in 97 overs
Kotian sends a delivery drifting on the pads and Dubey guides it down to fine leg. Shardul Thakur makes a long dart from his square position to cut the ball inside the rope and allow just two runs.
- March 14, 2024 09:46VID 260/5 in 95 overs
Tanush Kotian is pleading with Rahane to take a review after Wadkar miscues his paddle sweep. The 15 seconds expire before a consensus, perhaps good for Mumbai given the impact was outside the line. Two runs from the over, both off leg byes.
- March 14, 2024 09:394VID 258/5 in 94 overs
FOUR! Shardul bangs one in short and Wadkar pulls it away behind square. Wadkar flicks the penultimate delivery through mid wicket to pick three more.
- March 14, 2024 09:36VID 250/5 in 93 overs
Musheer Khan starts the day for Mumbai. Wadkar slashes through point to pick a single before Dubey picks another single to make it two runs from the over.
- March 14, 2024 09:35290 runs for Vidarbha to win
Akshay Wadkar is the last hope for Vidarbha, and the final hurdle for Mumbai. His wicket will decide the Ranji Trophy title. He resumes his day on 56 runs and will look to carry to a hundred and beyond. Harsh Dubey to give him company.
- March 14, 2024 09:18Injury trouble for Shreyas Iyer
The KKR skipper was off field during day four. Is it going to be another injury setback for the batter?
- March 14, 2024 09:10Mumbai vs Vidarbha - Day 4 report
Ranji Trophy 2023-24 Final: Karun Nair and Akshay Wadkar made significant contributions as Vidarbha managed to hold the fort at the Wankhede Stadium for the whole day and stretch the game into the fifth day.
- March 14, 2024 09:07Live Streaming Info
The live streaming of the Mumbai vs Vidarbha Ranji Trophy Final will be available on JioCinema from 9:20a.m.
