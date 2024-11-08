 />
Reluctant spinner at first, Birla relishing dream start to debut season in Ranji Trophy 2024-25

After taking 12 wickets against Delhi — six in each innings — in just the fourth game of his debut Ranji Trophy campaign, Birla has become Chandigarh’s new star this season.

Published : Nov 08, 2024 21:12 IST , Chandigarh - 2 MINS READ

Vivek Krishnan
It was on the advice of Sukhwinder Bawa, coach of former India star Yuvraj Singh, that Birla decided to do away with his father’s ambition of making him a fast bowler and instead learn the art of flight and guile.
It was on the advice of Sukhwinder Bawa, coach of former India star Yuvraj Singh, that Birla decided to do away with his father's ambition of making him a fast bowler and instead learn the art of flight and guile.
infoIcon

It was on the advice of Sukhwinder Bawa, coach of former India star Yuvraj Singh, that Birla decided to do away with his father’s ambition of making him a fast bowler and instead learn the art of flight and guile. | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar/The Hindu

Nishunk Birla began bowling left-arm spin with a sense of reluctance, nine years ago.

After taking 12 wickets against Delhi — six in each innings — in just the fourth game of his debut Ranji Trophy campaign, the 20-year-old from Chandigarh has no such objection any longer.

It’s been quite a remarkable initiation into India’s premier domestic competition for the lanky youngster, given that his 28 scalps are second only to Vidarbha spinner Harsh Dubey’s 29 in the list of most wickets this season.

RELATED: Birla continues to torment Delhi, helps Chandigarh to driving seat on Day 3

It was on the advice of Sukhwinder Bawa, coach of former India star Yuvraj Singh, that Birla decided to do away with his father’s ambition of making him a fast bowler and instead learn the art of flight and guile.

Birla took six wickets in each innings against Delhi, forcing the visiting side to the backseat in their Ranji Trophy match in Chandigarh.
Birla took six wickets in each innings against Delhi, forcing the visiting side to the backseat in their Ranji Trophy match in Chandigarh.
lightbox-info

Birla took six wickets in each innings against Delhi, forcing the visiting side to the backseat in their Ranji Trophy match in Chandigarh. | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar/The Hindu

“My father always wanted to make me a fast bowler,” Birla said after taking six for 65 in the second innings against Delhi on Friday. “I was 11 years old when my name came in the U-14 Punjab team from Chandigarh district.

“I met Bawa sir there. Since my father’s height is 5’7”, he looked at my physique and said it would be dicey to make me a fast bowler.

“He asked me to try left-arm spin. I didn’t go to him for the first one or two months after that. I was adamant that I didn’t want to be a left-arm spinner. But eventually, I realised he must be saying this with some thought and experience behind it.”

ALSO READ: Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Denish, Purkayastha put Assam in control against TN on Day 3

Elaborating on why he has been much more effective than the Delhi tweakers in this game, he said, “It was about hitting the right areas. I varied the pace right. I also changed angles and used the crease well. I guess I am a bit taller than Delhi’s spinners. So, I also got good turn and bounce.”

