MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Tamil Nadu Colts team embarks on UK tour, to play multi-day and limited-overs matches

The Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) announced the departure of the Colts team to play in a series of competitive fixtures in the United Kingdom.

Published : May 04, 2024 19:49 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: N. Jagadeesan will be part of the TN Colts team to play in a series of fixtures in the United Kingdom.
FILE PHOTO: N. Jagadeesan will be part of the TN Colts team to play in a series of fixtures in the United Kingdom. | Photo Credit:  Ragu R/ The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: N. Jagadeesan will be part of the TN Colts team to play in a series of fixtures in the United Kingdom. | Photo Credit:  Ragu R/ The Hindu

A Tamil Nadu Colts team will play multi-day matches apart from limited-overs games against various teams during a tour of the United Kingdom.

The Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) on Saturday announced the departure of the Colts team to play in a series of competitive fixtures.

The tour officially kicks off on Monday, TNCA said in a press release.

The side is coached by former India bowler Lakshmipathy Balaji with another former India player Robin Singh as the consultant and Tanveer Jabbar as the batting coach.

Among the notable names in the squad are the state’s wicketkeeper-batter N. Jagadeesan and Pradosh Ranjan Paul.

The tour will see the Colts engaging in four multi-day and seven one-day matches in Nottingham, Manchester and London.

The matches would be streamed on TNCA’s YouTube channel.

TN Colts Squad
Pradosh Ranjan Paul, N. Jagadeesan, S. Lokeshwar, B. Sachin, R. Vimal Kumar, A. Badrinath, M. Boopathi Vaishna Kumar, RS Mokit Hariharan, S. Mohamed Ali, KTA Madhava Prasad, P. Vidyuth, P. Vignesh, S. Lakshay Jain, VS Karthick Manikandan, R. Sonu Yadav, H. Trilok Nag, CV Achyuth, VP Diran and TD Lokesh Raj.

Related Topics

TNCA /

Tamil Nadu Cricket Association /

Lakshmipathy Balaji /

Robin Singh /

N. Jagadeesan /

Pradosh Ranjan Paul

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Mohun Bagan SG vs Mumbai City FC LIVE Score, ISL 2023-24 Final: Still square but MCFC dominating possession
    Team Sportstar
  2. RCB vs GT Live Score, IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans 14/2 (4); Siraj removes openers inside PowerPlay
    Team Sportstar
  3. Tamil Nadu Colts team embarks on UK tour, to play multi-day and limited-overs matches
    PTI
  4. PSL could be held in May next year instead of February due to Champions Trophy
    PTI
  5. Premier League 2023-24: Arsenal keeps up title push with 3-0 win over Bournemouth
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Offside: From outsider to top contender, Candidates winner Gukesh is on the move

Ayon Sengupta
Acing the challenge: D. Gukesh won the 2024 FIDE Candidates after a draw against Hikaru Nakamura (USA), with Ian Nepomniachtchi (Russia) and Fabiano Caruana (USA) also drawing their match.

How ‘ambitious’ Gukesh won Candidates 2024 and got closer to conquering the world 

Rakesh Rao
+ SEE all Stories

More on Domestic

  1. Tamil Nadu Colts team embarks on UK tour, to play multi-day and limited-overs matches
    PTI
  2. Surendra Bhave appointed Odisha men’s head coach
    Amol Karhadkar
  3. Women’s Inter Zonal Multi-Day Trophy 2024 Final: East Zone beats South by one wicket on day three in a thrilling fashion
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  4. Women’s Inter Zonal Multi-Day Trophy 2024 Final: “Want to finish as winners and not participants” says South Zone coach Diana David
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  5. Women’s Inter Zonal Multi-Day Trophy 2024 Final: East Zone 154 runs away from title after spinners dominate second day’s play
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Mohun Bagan SG vs Mumbai City FC LIVE Score, ISL 2023-24 Final: Still square but MCFC dominating possession
    Team Sportstar
  2. RCB vs GT Live Score, IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans 14/2 (4); Siraj removes openers inside PowerPlay
    Team Sportstar
  3. Tamil Nadu Colts team embarks on UK tour, to play multi-day and limited-overs matches
    PTI
  4. PSL could be held in May next year instead of February due to Champions Trophy
    PTI
  5. Premier League 2023-24: Arsenal keeps up title push with 3-0 win over Bournemouth
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment