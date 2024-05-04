A Tamil Nadu Colts team will play multi-day matches apart from limited-overs games against various teams during a tour of the United Kingdom.
The Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) on Saturday announced the departure of the Colts team to play in a series of competitive fixtures.
The tour officially kicks off on Monday, TNCA said in a press release.
The side is coached by former India bowler Lakshmipathy Balaji with another former India player Robin Singh as the consultant and Tanveer Jabbar as the batting coach.
Among the notable names in the squad are the state’s wicketkeeper-batter N. Jagadeesan and Pradosh Ranjan Paul.
The tour will see the Colts engaging in four multi-day and seven one-day matches in Nottingham, Manchester and London.
The matches would be streamed on TNCA’s YouTube channel.
TN Colts Squad
Latest on Sportstar
- Mohun Bagan SG vs Mumbai City FC LIVE Score, ISL 2023-24 Final: Still square but MCFC dominating possession
- RCB vs GT Live Score, IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans 14/2 (4); Siraj removes openers inside PowerPlay
- Tamil Nadu Colts team embarks on UK tour, to play multi-day and limited-overs matches
- PSL could be held in May next year instead of February due to Champions Trophy
- Premier League 2023-24: Arsenal keeps up title push with 3-0 win over Bournemouth
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE