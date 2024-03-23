PBKS vs DC Live Score, IPL 2024: Punjab vs Delhi predicted XI, fantasy team; Rishabh Pant set for comeback

- March 23, 2024 14:29Live Streaming Info
Which TV channels will broadcast Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2024 match live?
The IPL 2024 match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals will be televised live on the Star Sports Network.
Where to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2024 match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals?
The IPL 2024 match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website.
- March 23, 2024 14:22Who will be the most important player for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024?
- March 23, 2024 14:15ALSO READ
CSK vs RCB, IPL 2024: Mustafizur dents Bengaluru batting as Chennai triumphs in season opener
Chennai Super Kings did ‘CSK things’ and Royal Challengers Bengaluru did ‘RCB things’ as the 17th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) kicked off in grand fashion at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium here on Friday.
- March 23, 2024 14:12The Comeback Man!
- March 23, 2024 14:03PBKS vs DC Predicted Dream11 team
Batters - Shikhar Dhawan, David Warner, Atharva Taide
All-rounders - Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Sikander Raza
Bowlers - Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Kuldeep Yadav
- March 23, 2024 13:53Squads
DC Squad: Rishabh Pant (c), Tristan Stubbs, Abishek Porel, Kumar Kushagra, Ricky Bhui, Shai Hope, Prithvi Shaw, Yash Dhull, Swastik Chikara, David Warner, Pravin Dubey, Axar Patel, Mitchell Marsh, Lalit Yadav, Vicky Ostwal, Sumit Kumar, Anrich Nortje, Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Jhye Richardson, Rasikh Salem
PBKS squad: Shikhar Dhawan (captain), Matthew Short, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Sikandar Raza, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis, Sam Curran, Kagiso Rabada, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Bhatia, Vidwath Kaverappa, Shivam Singh, Harshal Patel, Chris Woakes, Ashutosh Sharma, Vishwanath Pratap Singh, Shashank Singh, Tanay Thyagarajann, Prince Choudhary, Rilee Rossouw.
- March 23, 2024 13:39Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals overall head-to-head
- March 23, 2024 13:26Want to bat as long as possible and get better every day, says “nervous” Pant
Rishabh Pant is experiencing an entire gamut of emotions from nervousness to excitement as he gears up for his first competitive game in nearly 15 months when he leads Delhi Capitals in their IPL opener against Punjab Kings here on Saturday.
Coming back after a painstakingly long rehab following a horrific car crash in December, 2022, Pant feels grateful to be back on the 22-yard strip.
“Jittery, nervous, excited...all of it, but at the same time, just happy, being able to come back to professional cricket. I’m just looking forward to playing my first game tomorrow,” Pant said ahead of his team’s first match of the season.
The ace keeper-batter knows that it will take time to get back to his old self and he wants to take one day at a time with extended batting sessions at the DC nets as that will give him a better chance to execute his wide range of strokes.
Latest on Sportstar
- PBKS vs DC Live Score, IPL 2024: Punjab vs Delhi predicted XI, fantasy team; Rishabh Pant set for comeback
- Selvam Karthi misses the flight to Australia but continues to pursue his Olympics goal
- CSK vs RCB, IPL 2024: Mustafizur dents Bengaluru as Chennai Super Kings triumphs in season opener
- NBA roundup: Anthony Davis’ big night lifts Lakers over 76ers
- Russia vs Paraguay friendly called off after Moscow attack
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE