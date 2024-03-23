PBKS vs DC Live Score, IPL 2024: Punjab vs Delhi predicted XI, fantasy team; Rishabh Pant set for comeback

Live Streaming Info

Which TV channels will broadcast Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2024 match live?

The IPL 2024 match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals will be televised live on the Star Sports Network.

Where to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2024 match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals?

The IPL 2024 match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website.