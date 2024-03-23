MagazineBuy Print

PBKS vs DC Live Score, IPL 2024: Punjab vs Delhi predicted XI, fantasy team; Rishabh Pant set for comeback

PBKS vs DC Live Score, IPL 2024: Get the IPL live score updates of the IPL match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals happening at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur on Saturday

Updated : Mar 23, 2024 14:49 IST

Team Sportstar
MOHALI, 22/03/2023.- Delhi Capitals player Rishabh Pant watched by coach Saurav Ganguly during a net practice session ahead of the IPL Match at the Maharaha Yadavindra Singh Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, Punjab on March 22, 2024. Photo : R V Moorthy / The Hindu
MOHALI, 22/03/2023.- Delhi Capitals player Rishabh Pant watched by coach Saurav Ganguly during a net practice session ahead of the IPL Match at the Maharaha Yadavindra Singh Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, Punjab on March 22, 2024. Photo : R V Moorthy / The Hindu | Photo Credit: MOORTHY RV
lightbox-info

MOHALI, 22/03/2023.- Delhi Capitals player Rishabh Pant watched by coach Saurav Ganguly during a net practice session ahead of the IPL Match at the Maharaha Yadavindra Singh Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, Punjab on March 22, 2024. Photo : R V Moorthy / The Hindu | Photo Credit: MOORTHY RV

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals at the Maharaha Yadavindra Singh Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur on Saturday.

  • March 23, 2024 14:44
    Delhi Capitals team preview, season prediction

    IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals team preview, season prediction, SWOT analysis, predicted XI, squad

    IPL 2024: In light of Pant’s absence from cricket for over a year, Delhi will lean heavily on Warner and Marsh in the batting department.

  • March 23, 2024 14:29
    Live Streaming Info

    Which TV channels will broadcast Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2024 match live?

    The IPL 2024 match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals will be televised live on the Star Sports Network

    Where to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2024 match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals?

    The IPL 2024 match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website.

  • March 23, 2024 14:22
    Who will be the most important player for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024?
  • March 23, 2024 14:15
    ALSO READ

    CSK vs RCB, IPL 2024: Mustafizur dents Bengaluru batting as Chennai triumphs in season opener

    Chennai Super Kings did ‘CSK things’ and Royal Challengers Bengaluru did ‘RCB things’ as the 17th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) kicked off in grand fashion at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium here on Friday.

  • March 23, 2024 14:12
    The Comeback Man!
  • March 23, 2024 14:03
    PBKS vs DC Predicted Dream11 team

    Batters - Shikhar Dhawan, David Warner, Atharva Taide

    All-rounders - Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Sikander Raza

    Bowlers - Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Kuldeep Yadav

  • March 23, 2024 13:53
    Squads

    DC Squad: Rishabh Pant (c), Tristan Stubbs, Abishek Porel, Kumar Kushagra, Ricky Bhui, Shai Hope, Prithvi Shaw, Yash Dhull, Swastik Chikara, David Warner, Pravin Dubey, Axar Patel, Mitchell Marsh, Lalit Yadav, Vicky Ostwal, Sumit Kumar, Anrich Nortje, Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Jhye Richardson, Rasikh Salem

    PBKS squad: Shikhar Dhawan (captain), Matthew Short, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Sikandar Raza, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis, Sam Curran, Kagiso Rabada, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Bhatia, Vidwath Kaverappa, Shivam Singh, Harshal Patel, Chris Woakes, Ashutosh Sharma, Vishwanath Pratap Singh, Shashank Singh, Tanay Thyagarajann, Prince Choudhary, Rilee Rossouw. 

  • March 23, 2024 13:39
    Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals overall head-to-head

    PBKS vs DC, IPL 2024: Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals overall head-to-head, stats, runs, wickets

    PBKS vs DC, IPL 2024: Here are all the head-to-head numbers and stats you need to know ahead of the Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals match on Saturday.

  • March 23, 2024 13:26
    Want to bat as long as possible and get better every day, says “nervous” Pant

    Rishabh Pant is experiencing an entire gamut of emotions from nervousness to excitement as he gears up for his first competitive game in nearly 15 months when he leads Delhi Capitals in their IPL opener against Punjab Kings here on Saturday.

    Coming back after a painstakingly long rehab following a horrific car crash in December, 2022, Pant feels grateful to be back on the 22-yard strip.

    “Jittery, nervous, excited...all of it, but at the same time, just happy, being able to come back to professional cricket. I’m just looking forward to playing my first game tomorrow,” Pant said ahead of his team’s first match of the season.

    The ace keeper-batter knows that it will take time to get back to his old self and he wants to take one day at a time with extended batting sessions at the DC nets as that will give him a better chance to execute his wide range of strokes.

    READ MORE

Delhi Capitals /

Punjab Kings /

IPL 2024

