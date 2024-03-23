PBKS vs DC, IPL 2024: Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals overall head-to-head, stats, runs, wickets

Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals will look to kick start their IPL 2024 campaign with a win, as they square off on Saturday at the Maharaha Yadavindra Singh Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, which will be hosting its first ever Indian Premier League match.
All eyes will be on Rishabh Pant, who will mark his return to competitive cricket after a life-threatening car accident early last year.
In terms of head-to-head numbers, there is close to nothing to separate both sides.
PBKS vs DC HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL
The two sides shared the spoils last season, with a win apiece, with the two matches happening in a four-day period.
MOST RUNS IN PBKS vs DC IPL MATCHES
|Batter
|Innings
|Runs
|Average
|Strike Rate
|HS
|Mayank Agarwal
|14
|450
|37.50
|143.31
|99*
|David Warner
|11
|405
|40.50
|152.25
|79
|Shikhar Dhawan
|12
|396
|39.60
|149.43
|106*
MOST WICKETS IN PBKS vs DC IPL MATCHES
|Bowler
|Innings
|Wickets
|Economy Rate
|Average
|BBI
|Axar Patel
|17
|20
|6.47
|20.30
|2/10
|Irfan Pathan
|12
|14
|7.03
|19.85
|3/24
|Sandeep Sharma
|8
|14
|6.93
|14.35
|4/20
