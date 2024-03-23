MagazineBuy Print

PBKS vs DC, IPL 2024: Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals overall head-to-head, stats, runs, wickets

PBKS vs DC, IPL 2024: Here are all the head-to-head numbers and stats you need to know ahead of the Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals match on Saturday.

Published : Mar 23, 2024 07:51 IST , CHENNAI

Team Sportstar
Delhi Capitals player Rishabh Pant watched by coach Saurav Ganguly during a net practice session ahead of the IPL Match at the Maharaha Yadavindra Singh Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, Punjab.
Delhi Capitals player Rishabh Pant watched by coach Saurav Ganguly during a net practice session ahead of the IPL Match at the Maharaha Yadavindra Singh Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, Punjab. | Photo Credit: RV Moorthy/The Hindu
infoIcon

Delhi Capitals player Rishabh Pant watched by coach Saurav Ganguly during a net practice session ahead of the IPL Match at the Maharaha Yadavindra Singh Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, Punjab. | Photo Credit: RV Moorthy/The Hindu

Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals will look to kick start their IPL 2024 campaign with a win, as they square off on Saturday at the Maharaha Yadavindra Singh Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, which will be hosting its first ever Indian Premier League match.

All eyes will be on Rishabh Pant, who will mark his return to competitive cricket after a life-threatening car accident early last year.

In terms of head-to-head numbers, there is close to nothing to separate both sides.

PBKS vs DC HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL
Matches played: 32
Delhi Capitals won: 16
Punjab Kings won: 16
Last result: DC won by 15 runs (May, 2023)

The two sides shared the spoils last season, with a win apiece, with the two matches happening in a four-day period.

MOST RUNS IN PBKS vs DC IPL MATCHES

Batter Innings Runs Average Strike Rate HS
Mayank Agarwal 14 450 37.50 143.31 99*
David Warner 11 405 40.50 152.25 79
Shikhar Dhawan 12 396 39.60 149.43 106*

MOST WICKETS IN PBKS vs DC IPL MATCHES

Bowler Innings Wickets Economy Rate Average BBI
Axar Patel 17 20 6.47 20.30 2/10
Irfan Pathan 12 14 7.03 19.85 3/24
Sandeep Sharma 8 14 6.93 14.35 4/20

