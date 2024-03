PBKS vs DC, IPL 2024 Dream11 Prediction: Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads

Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals will look to kick start their IPL 2024 campaign with a win, as they square off on Saturday at the Maharaha Yadavindra Singh Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, which will be hosting its first ever Indian Premier League match.

Here are the predicted lineups for both sides:

Delhi Capitals

Bat 1st - David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Mitch Marsh, Rishabh Pant (C), Tristian Stubbs, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, A Nortje

Bowl 1st - David Warner, Mitch Marsh, Rishabh Pant (C), Tristian Stubbs, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, A Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed

Punjab Kings

Bat 1st - Prabhsimran Singh, Shikhar Dhawan (C), Atharva Taide, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Ashutosh Sharma, Sikandar Raza, Sam Curran, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada

Bowl 1st - Prabhsimran Singh, Shikhar Dhawan (C), Atharva Taide, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sikandar Raza, Sam Curran, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahal

PBKS vs DC Predicted Dream11 team Wicketkeeper - Rishabh Pant, Jitesh Sharma Batters - Shikhar Dhawan, David Warner, Atharva Taide All-rounders - Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Sikander Raza Bowlers - Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Kuldeep Yadav

Squads

DC Squad: Rishabh Pant (c), Tristan Stubbs, Abishek Porel, Kumar Kushagra, Ricky Bhui, Shai Hope, Prithvi Shaw, Yash Dhull, Swastik Chikara, David Warner, Pravin Dubey, Axar Patel, Mitchell Marsh, Lalit Yadav, Vicky Ostwal, Sumit Kumar, Anrich Nortje, Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Jhye Richardson, Rasikh Salem

PBKS squad: Shikhar Dhawan (captain), Matthew Short, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Sikandar Raza, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis, Sam Curran, Kagiso Rabada, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Bhatia, Vidwath Kaverappa, Shivam Singh, Harshal Patel, Chris Woakes, Ashutosh Sharma, Vishwanath Pratap Singh, Shashank Singh, Tanay Thyagarajann, Prince Choudhary, Rilee Rossouw.