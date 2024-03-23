IPL 2024: Rishabh Pant named in Delhi Capitals playing XI, plays first match since car crash in 2022

India wicketkeeper-batter made his much-awaited return to competitive cricket during during Delhi Capitals’ IPL 2024 campaign opener against Punjab Kings on Saturday.

He walked out for the toss as Delhi Capitals captain, at the Maharaha Yadavindra Singh Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, which is hosting its first ever Indian Premier League match.

“Really emotional time for me. Just want to enjoy the moment. Not thinking much. I think not worried about last season. Really exciting times. We have been preparing well,” said Pant after the toss.

Pant, who suffered a horrific car crash in December 2022, will play his first match since India’s Test series in Bangladesh in December 2022.

“Jittery, nervous, excited...all of it, but at the same time, just happy, being able to come back to professional cricket. I’m just looking forward to playing my first game tomorrow,” Pant said ahead of the PBKS match.

“Every time I take the field, it’s a different feeling altogether. I think, as a batter, as long as I can bat. It is better because the more I bat, I will be in a better position to execute shots, muscle memory is intact even though I haven’t played for nearly a year and half,” he added.