GT vs MI Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2024 match

GT vs MI, IPL 2024: Here’s all you need to know about the live-streaming details of the Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians match to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Published : Mar 24, 2024 08:13 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Mumbai Indian Captain Hardik Pandya with Rohit Sharma.
Mumbai Indian Captain Hardik Pandya with Rohit Sharma.

Last year’s finalist Gujarat Titans (GT) will take on five-time title winner Mumbai Indians (MI) in its opening encounter of the 2024 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Here are the live-streaming and telecast details:

When will the IPL 2024 match between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians be played?

The IPL 2024 match between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians will be held on March 24, Sunday.

Where will the IPL 2024 match between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians be played?

The IPL 2024 match between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

What time will the IPL 2024 match between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians be played?

The IPL 2024 match between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2024 match?

The IPL 2024 Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

How can one watch the live streaming of the Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2024 match?

The IPL 2024 Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians match will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website.

SQUADS
Gujarat Titans:
Shubman Gill (c), David Miller, Wriddhiman Saha, Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, Matthew Wade, Kane Williamson, Azmatullah Omarzai, Abhinav Manohar, Rashid Khan, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Spencer Johnson, Kartik Tyagi, Joshua Little, Darshan Nalkande, Noor Ahmad, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mohit Sharma, Jayant Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Sushant Mishra, Sandeep Warrier, Sharath BR
Mumbai Indians:
Rohit Sharma, Tim David, Ishan Kishan, Vishnu Vinod, Nehal Wadhera, Suryakumar Yadav, Dewald Brevis, Piyush Chawla, Shreyas Gopal, Anshul Kamboj, Mohammad Nabi, Shams Mulani, Hardik Pandya (c), Romario Shepherd, Tilak Varma, Jasprit Bumrah, Gerald Coetzee, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, Arjun Tendulkar, Nuwan Thushara, Naman Dhir, Shivalik Sharma, Luke Wood, Kwena Maphaka

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Need a level playing field in sports administration

Ayon Sengupta
Much-awaited return: Rishabh Pant will lead Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya returned to competitive cricket at the recently concluded DY Patil T20 Tournament.

Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya in IPL 2024 spotlight as T20 World Cup selection looms

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

