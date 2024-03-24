GT vs MI Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2024 match

Last year’s finalist Gujarat Titans (GT) will take on five-time title winner Mumbai Indians (MI) in its opening encounter of the 2024 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Here are the live-streaming and telecast details:

When will the IPL 2024 match between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians be played?

The IPL 2024 match between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians will be held on March 24, Sunday.

Where will the IPL 2024 match between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians be played?

The IPL 2024 match between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

What time will the IPL 2024 match between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians be played?

The IPL 2024 match between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2024 match?

The IPL 2024 Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

How can one watch the live streaming of the Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2024 match?

The IPL 2024 Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians match will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website.