KKR vs SRH, IPL 2024: Andre Russell’s all-round performance helps Kolkata Knight Riders edge Sunrisers Hyderabad

Heinrich Klaasen’s 29-ball 63 proved to be in vain as SRH failed to chase down 13 in the final over, thanks to some inspired bowling by Harshit Rana.

Published : Mar 23, 2024 23:30 IST , Kolkata - 2 MINS READ

Y. B. Sarangi
Kolkata Knight Riders’ Andre Russell plays a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad, at the Eden Gardens Stadium.
Kolkata Knight Riders' Andre Russell plays a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad, at the Eden Gardens Stadium. | Photo Credit: K.R Deepak / The Hindu
Kolkata Knight Riders’ Andre Russell plays a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad, at the Eden Gardens Stadium. | Photo Credit: K.R Deepak / The Hindu

A fit-looking Andre Russell’s exceptional all-round showing, a quick-fire unbeaten half-century and two wickets, enabled Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to beat Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by four runs and start its campaign brightly in the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Eden Gardens here on Saturday.

KKR, inserted into bat, put up a formidable 208 for seven and restricted SRH to 204, despite Heinrich Klaasen’s single-handed assault, a 29-ball 63, in a nail-biting finish to begin Holi celebrations early for thousands of home fans.

SRH openers Mayank Agarwal (32) and Abhishek Sharma (32), who was provided two lifelines, gave the team a fine start collecting 60 runs inside six overs.

RELATED: KKR vs SRH, 2024 IPL Match Highlights

Harshit Rana and Russell removed Agarwal and Abhishek respectively to apply brakes on the chase. KKR employed its spinners well in the middle overs to control proceedings.

With the asking rate mounting, Varun Chakravarthy accounted for Aiden Markram, while Narine claimed Rahul Tripathi, who was earlier dropped on five.

Russell dismissed Abdul Samad but Klaasen’s awe-inspiring stroke play, studded with eight sixes and most of the 26 runs from Mitchell Starc’s last over, kept SRH in the hunt.

Young pacer Harshit scalped two, including Klaasen, in the last over to stop SRH.

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Heinrich Klaasen plays a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad, at the Eden Gardens.
Sunrisers Hyderabad's Heinrich Klaasen plays a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad, at the Eden Gardens. | Photo Credit: DEEPAK KR/ The Hindu
Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Heinrich Klaasen plays a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad, at the Eden Gardens. | Photo Credit: DEEPAK KR/ The Hindu

Earlier, Phil Salt (54) at the top and Russell (64 not out) down the order scripted the host’s superb fightback from a difficult situation on a good batting surface.

Salt proved his worth as he cleanly hammered Marco Jansen for three consecutive sixes, two over point and one over extra-cover, in the second over to take KKR to 43 for three in the Powerplay. Soon it was 51 for four.

Fearless Punjab batter Ramandeep Singh scored 35 quick runs and added 54 with Salt in 29 deliveries.

Salt, who picked his areas on both sides and held one end when needed, achieved his half-century before being spectacularly held on the square-leg by Jansen off Markande.

Known for his trademark power-hitting, Russell, who rode his luck as a catch off Markande was disallowed in the 16 th over, was at his best. In his blazing knock, containing seven stunning sixes and three fours, the Caribbean swung his arms to give the KKR run-rate a significant push. He added 81 in only 33 balls with Rinku Singh.

Related Topics

IPL /

IPL 2024 /

Kolkata Knight Riders /

Sunrisers Hyderabad /

Andre Russell /

Heinrich Klaasen /

Harshit Rana /

Phil Salt

