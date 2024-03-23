MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

KKR vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2024: Narine, Salt open for Kolkata Knight Riders; Sunrisers Hyderabad wins toss, to bowl first

KKR vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2024: Get the IPL live score updates of the Indian Premier League match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad from Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata on Saturday.

Updated : Mar 23, 2024 19:29 IST

Team Sportstar

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad from Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata on Saturday.

  • March 23, 2024 19:29
    1st over

    Where have we seen this before? Sunil Narine opening the innings for KKR!

  • March 23, 2024 19:25
    PBKS gets its first win!

    Click on the image below to view the match highlights

    PBKS vs DC Highlights, IPL 2024: Curran, Livingstone lead Punjab Kings to four-wicket win vs Delhi Capitals

    PBKS vs DC Highlights, IPL 2024: Get all the highlights from the IPL match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals which happened at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur on Saturday.

  • March 23, 2024 19:21
    KKR overall IPL record at Eden Gardens

    Matches played: 81

    KKR wins: 47

    KKR losses: 34

    Last result: LSG beat KKR by 1 run (2023)

    KKR highest score: 232/2 (20) vs MI (2019)

    KKR lowest score: 108 (18.1) vs MI (2018)

  • March 23, 2024 19:17
    Most wickets in KKR vs SRH
  • March 23, 2024 19:15
    Most runs in KKR vs SRH
  • March 23, 2024 19:10
    Playing XI

    SRH: Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Marco Jansen, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, T Natarajan

    KKR: Philip Salt(w), Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer(c), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy

  • March 23, 2024 19:01
    Toss Update

    Sunrisers Hyderabad wins toss and elects to bowl first. 

  • March 23, 2024 18:50
    Head-to-head

    Matches played: 25

    Kolkata Knight Riders wins: 15

    Sunrisers Hyderabad wins: 9

    Tied: 1

    Last result: Kolkata Knight Riders won by 5 runs (Hyderabad; 2023)

  • March 23, 2024 18:34
    KKR vs SRH Dream11

    WICKET KEEPERS

    Heinrich Klaasen, Phil Salt

    BATTERS

    Rinku Singh, Nitish Rana, Abhishek Sharma

    ALL-ROUNDERS

    Andre Russell, Aiden Markram

    BOWLERS

    Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Suyash Sharma

    Team Composition: KKR 6-5 SRH | Credits Left: 10

  • March 23, 2024 18:26
    Squads

    KKR: Shreyas Iyer (c), Srikar Bharat, Manish Pandey, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ramandeep Singh , Nitish Rana, Sherfane Rutherford, Rinku Singh, Venkatesh Iyer, Sunil Narine, Anukul Roy, Andre Russell, Vaibhav Arora, Dushmantha Chameera, Harshit Rana, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya, Mitchell Starc, Suyash Sharma, Varun Chakaravarthy, Sakib Hussain, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Philip Salt

    SRH: Jaydev Unadkat, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, T Natarajan, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Pat Cummins (c), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Sanvir Singh, Glenn Phillips, Nitish Reddy, Marco Jansen, Abhishek Sharma, Upendra Yadav, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, Travis Head, Anmolpreet Singh, Mayank Agarwal, Abdul Samad, Akash Maharaj Singh, Wanindu Hasaranga

  • March 23, 2024 18:02
    Preview

    The return of two fine leaders, skipper Shreyas Iyer and mentor Gautam Gambhir, and the incentive of beginning its campaign at home after four editions should motivate Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to give its best against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Indian Premier League at the Eden Gardens here on Saturday.

    Seeking balance, KKR’s quest for its elusive third title began from the auction stage.

    The side’s expensive purchase of eminent Aussie left-armer Mitchell Starc will lead the pace department and is expected to play a crucial role in PowerPlay and death overs.

    READ THE FULL PREVIEW HERE

  • March 23, 2024 17:46
    Live Streaming

    Which TV channels will broadcast Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2024 match?

    The IPL 2024 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

    How can one watch the live streaming of the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2024 match?

    The IPL 2024 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website.

  • March 23, 2024 17:35
    Welcome

    Hello and Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the IPL 2024 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad from Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata on Saturday.

Related Topics

IPL /

IPL 2024 /

Kolkata Knight Riders /

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Latest on Sportstar

  1. KKR vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2024: Narine, Salt open for Kolkata Knight Riders; Sunrisers Hyderabad wins toss, to bowl first
    Team Sportstar
  2. PBKS vs DC Highlights, IPL 2024: Curran, Livingstone lead Punjab Kings to four-wicket win vs Delhi Capitals
    Team Sportstar
  3. Indian sports news wrap: March 23
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL 2024: CSK’s latest auction picks come up clutch in season opener against RCB
    S. Dipak Ragav
  5. KKR vs SRH Toss Update, IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad wins the toss, opts to bowl against Kolkata Knight Riders, Starc in Playing XI
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Need a level playing field in sports administration

Ayon Sengupta
Much-awaited return: Rishabh Pant will lead Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya returned to competitive cricket at the recently concluded DY Patil T20 Tournament.

Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya in IPL 2024 spotlight as T20 World Cup selection looms

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on IPL News

  1. IPL 2024: CSK’s latest auction picks come up clutch in season opener against RCB
    S. Dipak Ragav
  2. IPL 2024: Ishant Sharma limps off the field as Delhi Capitals suffers injury scare vs Punjab Kings
    Team Sportstar
  3. KKR vs SRH Toss Update, IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad wins the toss, opts to bowl against Kolkata Knight Riders, Starc in Playing XI
    Team Sportstar
  4. KKR vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2024: Narine, Salt open for Kolkata Knight Riders; Sunrisers Hyderabad wins toss, to bowl first
    Team Sportstar
  5. PBKS vs DC, IPL 2024: Rishabh Pant with brisk cameo on injury return
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. KKR vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2024: Narine, Salt open for Kolkata Knight Riders; Sunrisers Hyderabad wins toss, to bowl first
    Team Sportstar
  2. PBKS vs DC Highlights, IPL 2024: Curran, Livingstone lead Punjab Kings to four-wicket win vs Delhi Capitals
    Team Sportstar
  3. Indian sports news wrap: March 23
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL 2024: CSK’s latest auction picks come up clutch in season opener against RCB
    S. Dipak Ragav
  5. KKR vs SRH Toss Update, IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad wins the toss, opts to bowl against Kolkata Knight Riders, Starc in Playing XI
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment