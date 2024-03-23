KKR vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2024: Narine, Salt open for Kolkata Knight Riders; Sunrisers Hyderabad wins toss, to bowl first

Key Updates
- March 23, 2024 19:291st over
Where have we seen this before? Sunil Narine opening the innings for KKR!
- March 23, 2024 19:25PBKS gets its first win!
Click on the image below to view the match highlights
PBKS vs DC Highlights, IPL 2024: Curran, Livingstone lead Punjab Kings to four-wicket win vs Delhi Capitals
PBKS vs DC Highlights, IPL 2024: Get all the highlights from the IPL match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals which happened at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur on Saturday.
- March 23, 2024 19:21KKR overall IPL record at Eden Gardens
Matches played: 81
KKR wins: 47
KKR losses: 34
Last result: LSG beat KKR by 1 run (2023)
KKR highest score: 232/2 (20) vs MI (2019)
KKR lowest score: 108 (18.1) vs MI (2018)
- March 23, 2024 19:17Most wickets in KKR vs SRH
- March 23, 2024 19:15Most runs in KKR vs SRH
- March 23, 2024 19:10Playing XI
SRH: Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Marco Jansen, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, T Natarajan
KKR: Philip Salt(w), Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer(c), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy
- March 23, 2024 19:01Toss Update
Sunrisers Hyderabad wins toss and elects to bowl first.
- March 23, 2024 18:50Head-to-head
Matches played: 25
Kolkata Knight Riders wins: 15
Sunrisers Hyderabad wins: 9
Tied: 1
Last result: Kolkata Knight Riders won by 5 runs (Hyderabad; 2023)
- March 23, 2024 18:34KKR vs SRH Dream11
WICKET KEEPERS
Heinrich Klaasen, Phil Salt
BATTERS
Rinku Singh, Nitish Rana, Abhishek Sharma
ALL-ROUNDERS
Andre Russell, Aiden Markram
BOWLERS
Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Suyash Sharma
Team Composition: KKR 6-5 SRH | Credits Left: 10
- March 23, 2024 18:26Squads
KKR: Shreyas Iyer (c), Srikar Bharat, Manish Pandey, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ramandeep Singh , Nitish Rana, Sherfane Rutherford, Rinku Singh, Venkatesh Iyer, Sunil Narine, Anukul Roy, Andre Russell, Vaibhav Arora, Dushmantha Chameera, Harshit Rana, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya, Mitchell Starc, Suyash Sharma, Varun Chakaravarthy, Sakib Hussain, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Philip Salt
SRH: Jaydev Unadkat, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, T Natarajan, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Pat Cummins (c), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Sanvir Singh, Glenn Phillips, Nitish Reddy, Marco Jansen, Abhishek Sharma, Upendra Yadav, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, Travis Head, Anmolpreet Singh, Mayank Agarwal, Abdul Samad, Akash Maharaj Singh, Wanindu Hasaranga
- March 23, 2024 18:02Preview
The return of two fine leaders, skipper Shreyas Iyer and mentor Gautam Gambhir, and the incentive of beginning its campaign at home after four editions should motivate Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to give its best against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Indian Premier League at the Eden Gardens here on Saturday.
Seeking balance, KKR’s quest for its elusive third title began from the auction stage.
The side’s expensive purchase of eminent Aussie left-armer Mitchell Starc will lead the pace department and is expected to play a crucial role in PowerPlay and death overs.
READ THE FULL PREVIEW HERE
- March 23, 2024 17:46Live Streaming
Which TV channels will broadcast Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2024 match?
The IPL 2024 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.
How can one watch the live streaming of the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2024 match?
The IPL 2024 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website.
- March 23, 2024 17:35Welcome
Hello and Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the IPL 2024 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad from Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata on Saturday.
