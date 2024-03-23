MagazineBuy Print

England vs Brazil LIVE updates, International friendly: Bellingham and Vinicius jr in the starting lineups

ENG vs BRA: Get the updates, scores and highlights of the International friendly match between England and Brazil.

Updated : Mar 23, 2024 23:39 IST

Team Sportstar
England's midfielder Jude Bellingham in the Euro 2024 qualifying game against Italy
England's midfielder Jude Bellingham in the Euro 2024 qualifying game against Italy | Photo Credit: AFP
lightbox-info

England's midfielder Jude Bellingham in the Euro 2024 qualifying game against Italy | Photo Credit: AFP

Follow Sportstar’s LIVE Blog of the match between England and Brazil at the Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday.

  • March 23, 2024 23:35
    Here’s how Brazil is setting up tonight!
  • March 23, 2024 23:33
    England’s starting lineup is here!
  • March 23, 2024 23:31
    Harry Kane to miss tonight’s clash!

    Injured Harry Kane to miss England vs Brazil international friendly

    England captain Harry Kane will miss Saturday’s friendly against Brazil and is “extremely doubtful” to face Belgium next week.

  • March 23, 2024 23:30
    Southgate won’t listen to job offers until after Euro 2024

    England boss Southgate won’t listen to job offers until after Euro 2024

    Gareth Southgate insists he won’t listen to job offers until after Euro 2024 as the England manager slammed speculation linking him to Manchester United as “completely disrespectful” to Erik ten Hag.

  • March 23, 2024 23:27
    Livestreaming and telecast info

    The international friendly match between England and Brazil will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network. 

    The international friendly match between England and Brazil will be livestreamed on the SonyLiv app and website. 

  • March 23, 2024 23:11
    Match Preview:

    England vs Brazil LIVE streaming info: When and where to watch Bellingham, Vinicus Jr play friendly

    England vs Brazil: All you need to know before the international friendly match being played at the Wembley stadium in London, England.

