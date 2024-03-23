IPL 2024: Andre Russell completes 200 Indian Premier League sixes during KKR vs SRH match

Kolkata Knight Riders star all-rounder Andre Russell completed 200 Indian Premier League sixes during Kolkata Knight Riders’s (KKR) season opener against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday.

The all-rounder scored a quickfire 25-ball 64, laced with seven sixes to help the team post 208 in its 20 overs. The Knight Riders were in a spot of bother losing three wickets in the PowerPlay.

Phil Salt scored a fifty and Ramandeep Singh managed a cameo to get the innings back on track. Russell and Rinku Singh then combined for a 81-run stand to put a formidable score for the opposition to chase.