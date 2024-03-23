MagazineBuy Print

IPL 2024: Andre Russell completes 200 Indian Premier League sixes during KKR vs SRH match

The all-rounder scored a quickfire 25-ball 64, laced with seven sixes to help the team post 208 in its 20 overs.

Published : Mar 23, 2024 21:25 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Kolkata Knight Riders’ Andre Russell plays a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad, at the Eden Gardens Stadium
Kolkata Knight Riders' Andre Russell plays a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad, at the Eden Gardens Stadium | Photo Credit: DEEPAK KR/ The Hindu
Kolkata Knight Riders’ Andre Russell plays a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad, at the Eden Gardens Stadium | Photo Credit: DEEPAK KR/ The Hindu

Kolkata Knight Riders star all-rounder Andre Russell completed 200 Indian Premier League sixes during Kolkata Knight Riders’s (KKR) season opener against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday.

The all-rounder scored a quickfire 25-ball 64, laced with seven sixes to help the team post 208 in its 20 overs. The Knight Riders were in a spot of bother losing three wickets in the PowerPlay.

Phil Salt scored a fifty and Ramandeep Singh managed a cameo to get the innings back on track. Russell and Rinku Singh then combined for a 81-run stand to put a formidable score for the opposition to chase.

200 sixes in IPL
357 - Chris Gayle
257 - Rohit Sharma
251 - AB de Villiers
239 - MS Dhoni
235 - Virat Kohli
228 - David Warner
223 - Kieron Pollard
203 - Suresh Raina
202 - Andre Russell

