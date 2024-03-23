KKR vs SRH, IPL 2024: Highest successful run-chases by Sunrisers Hyderabad in Indian Premier League

Sunrisers Hyderabad has been given a stiff target of 209 to chase by Kolkata Knight Riders in their Indian Premier League 2024 tournament opener at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday.
SRH has successfully chased the 200-plus target only once.
The highest total chased down by the Sunrisers is 215 against Rajasthan Royals at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur in the IPL 2023.
However, the men in orange do not enjoy a good record against KKR. It has won only once while chasing against the Knight Riders. The highest total chased down by SRH against KKR is 139.
Highest successful run-chases by SRH in IPL
