KKR vs SRH, IPL 2024: Highest successful run-chases by Sunrisers Hyderabad in Indian Premier League

Sunrisers Hyderabad has been given a stiff target of 209 to chase by Kolkata Knight Riders in their Indian Premier League 2024 tournament opener at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday.

SRH has successfully chased the 200-plus target only once.

The highest total chased down by the Sunrisers is 215 against Rajasthan Royals at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur in the IPL 2023.

However, the men in orange do not enjoy a good record against KKR. It has won only once while chasing against the Knight Riders. The highest total chased down by SRH against KKR is 139.

Highest successful run-chases by SRH in IPL Target - 215 vs Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur in IPL 2023 Target - 199 vs Rajasthan Royals in Hyderabad in IPL 2019 Target - 188 vs Delhi Daredevils in New Delhi IPL 2018 Target - 186 vs Chennai Super Kings in Ranchi in IPL 2014 Target - 180 vs Kings XI Punjab in IPL 2016