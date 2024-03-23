MagazineBuy Print

KKR vs SRH, IPL 2024: Highest successful run-chases by Sunrisers Hyderabad in Indian Premier League

KKR vs SRH, IPL 2024: The highest total chased down by the Sunrisers Hyderabad is 215 against Rajasthan Royals at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur in the IPL 2023.

Published : Mar 23, 2024 22:11 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Abdul Samad of Sunrisers Hyderabad hits six during the Indian Premier League match against Rajasthan Royals.
Abdul Samad of Sunrisers Hyderabad hits six during the Indian Premier League match against Rajasthan Royals. | Photo Credit: SPORTZPICS for IPL
Abdul Samad of Sunrisers Hyderabad hits six during the Indian Premier League match against Rajasthan Royals. | Photo Credit: SPORTZPICS for IPL

Sunrisers Hyderabad has been given a stiff target of 209 to chase by Kolkata Knight Riders in their Indian Premier League 2024 tournament opener at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday.

SRH has successfully chased the 200-plus target only once.

The highest total chased down by the Sunrisers is 215 against Rajasthan Royals at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur in the IPL 2023.

However, the men in orange do not enjoy a good record against KKR. It has won only once while chasing against the Knight Riders. The highest total chased down by SRH against KKR is 139.

Highest successful run-chases by SRH in IPL
Target - 215 vs Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur in IPL 2023
Target - 199 vs Rajasthan Royals in Hyderabad in IPL 2019
Target - 188 vs Delhi Daredevils in New Delhi IPL 2018
Target - 186 vs Chennai Super Kings in Ranchi in IPL 2014
Target - 180 vs Kings XI Punjab in IPL 2016

