Germany beats France 2-0 after record-breaking Wirtz goal

It was Germany’s second consecutive win over France but only its third win in 11 games, giving Julian Nagelsmann’s team a timely boost before Germany hosts Euro 2024 this summer.

Published : Mar 24, 2024 03:33 IST - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Germany players celebrate after Germany’s Kai Havertz scored his side’s second goal during an international friendly match between France and Germany at the Groupama stadium in Decines, near Lyon, central France, Saturday, March 23, 2024.
Germany players celebrate after Germany’s Kai Havertz scored his side’s second goal during an international friendly match between France and Germany at the Groupama stadium in Decines, near Lyon, central France, Saturday, March 23, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP
Germany players celebrate after Germany’s Kai Havertz scored his side’s second goal during an international friendly match between France and Germany at the Groupama stadium in Decines, near Lyon, central France, Saturday, March 23, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

Florian Wirtz scored Germany’s fastest international goal after seven seconds as the Euro 2024 host earned a confidence-boosting 2-0 friendly victory over France on Saturday to bag its first win in its last four games.

Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann was desperate for a good start to the year ahead of the tournament on home soil in June, and that is exactly what he got.

Wirtz surprised the French with his long-range effort after what a well-practised move and pass from Toni Kroos, back from a three-year international retirement.

The goal was a few hundredths of a second faster than the previous German best, Lukas Podolski’s seventh-second goal against Ecuador in 2013.

The hosts gradually took control, and Kylian Mbappe forced a fine save from Germany’s Marc Andre ter Stegen to protect their lead in the 26th minute.

“We had a very good start, and the kickoff was planned exactly that way,” Germany’s Nagelsmann said.

“It was important to protect the lead, and after the break, we improved further and carved out more chances. I am very satisfied with the way we fought. It is what we wish, to give it all every time.”

“We got a confidence boost from this game. We are on a good path and played a very good game today.”

France pushed for an equaliser with Ousmane Dembele and Adrien Rabiot, but it was the Germans, under pressure to improve after only two wins in their last 10 matches before Saturday, who scored again.

They doubled their lead early in the second half with Wirtz picking out Jamal Musiala with a cross, and he cut back for Kai Havertz to finish the move.

France ran out of ideas in the second half and had to wait until late in the game for substitute Olivier Giroud to miss two chances before Germany defender Antonio Rudiger hit his own post as he tried to clear a ball.

Germany plays the Netherlands on Tuesday, while France faces Chile

