France vs Germany LIVE updates, FRA 0-1 GER, International friendly: Wirtz scores within seven seconds for Die Mannschaft lead

- March 24, 2024 01:354’ FRA 0-1 GER
Wirtz makes another run at goal and tries to find Kai Havertz inside the France box. But Wirtz’s pass is cut out and Les Blues get the ball to safety. Didier Deschamps’ team has been rocked with the fast start and the Germans are on a high at the moment.
- March 24, 2024 01:31GOAL1’ GOOALL! FRA 0-1 GER! WIRTZ SCORES!
Germany has had the best possible start it could have hoped for. Toni Kroos finds Florian Wirtz after Germany kicked-off the match. Wirtz, who had time and space to shoot, picks out the top-left corner from outside the box and giving his team a lead within seven seconds.
- March 24, 2024 01:30Kick-off!
The international friendly between France and Germany has kicked-off at the Groupama Stadium in Decines-Charpieu, near Lyon.
- March 24, 2024 01:26Kick-off minutes away!
The teams are on the pitch and it is time for the national anthems.
- March 24, 2024 01:08A memorable night for Didier Deshchamps!
- March 24, 2024 00:35France starting line-up!
- March 24, 2024 00:27Germany starting line-up!
- March 24, 2024 00:18France vs Germany Head to Head Overall
Matches played: 12
France wins: 6
Draws: 3
Germany wins: 3
- March 24, 2024 00:01PREVIEW
France will clash against Germany in an international friendly at the Groupama Stadium in Decines-Charpieu, near Lyon on Sunday.
With Euro 2024 on the horizon, there will be keen eyes on host Germany, which faces a challenging prospect against Didier Deschamps’ France despite the match being a friendly contest.
Germany, having gone through a crisis period involving the change of several managers, has Julian Nagelsmann at the helm right now. However, he has not enjoyed the best of starts, with his team having won just one of four friendlies where he has been in charge.
France, the 2018 world champion and 2022 runner-up, had an easy qualification route to Euro 2024 and will start as the heavy favourites against Germany. Deshcamps’ men lost 2-1 against Germany when both sides played last September. Unlike that match, France will have the services of captain and star player Kylian Mbappe.
Predicted XI
France predicted lineup: Maignan(GK); Pavard, Saliba, Upamecano, T. Hernandez; Rabiot, Tchouameni, Camavinga; Dembele, Giroud, Mbappe.
Germany predicted lineup:: Ter Stegen(GK); Kimmich, Tah, Rudiger, Raum; Kroos, Andrich; Musiala, Wirtz; Fullkrug, Havertz.
When and where will the France vs Germany international friendly kick-off?
The France vs Germany international friendly will kick-off at 1:30 AM IST on Sunday, March 24 at the Groupama Stadium in Decines-Charpieu, near Lyon
Where can you watch the France vs Germany international friendly in India?
The France vs Germany international friendly will be live telecasted on the Sony Sports Network in India. The match can also be live streamed on the Sony LIV app and website.
Where can you watch the France vs Germany international friendly outside India?
United Kingdom: Viaplay Sports 1, Viaplay UK
United States: ViX
Canada: DAZN
