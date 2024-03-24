France vs Germany LIVE updates, FRA 0-1 GER, International friendly: Wirtz scores within seven seconds for Die Mannschaft lead

PREVIEW

France will clash against Germany in an international friendly at the Groupama Stadium in Decines-Charpieu, near Lyon on Sunday.

With Euro 2024 on the horizon, there will be keen eyes on host Germany, which faces a challenging prospect against Didier Deschamps’ France despite the match being a friendly contest.

Germany, having gone through a crisis period involving the change of several managers, has Julian Nagelsmann at the helm right now. However, he has not enjoyed the best of starts, with his team having won just one of four friendlies where he has been in charge.

France, the 2018 world champion and 2022 runner-up, had an easy qualification route to Euro 2024 and will start as the heavy favourites against Germany. Deshcamps’ men lost 2-1 against Germany when both sides played last September. Unlike that match, France will have the services of captain and star player Kylian Mbappe.

Predicted XI

France predicted lineup: Maignan(GK); Pavard, Saliba, Upamecano, T. Hernandez; Rabiot, Tchouameni, Camavinga; Dembele, Giroud, Mbappe.

Germany predicted lineup:: Ter Stegen(GK); Kimmich, Tah, Rudiger, Raum; Kroos, Andrich; Musiala, Wirtz; Fullkrug, Havertz.

When and where will the France vs Germany international friendly kick-off?

The France vs Germany international friendly will kick-off at 1:30 AM IST on Sunday, March 24 at the Groupama Stadium in Decines-Charpieu, near Lyon

Where can you watch the France vs Germany international friendly in India?

The France vs Germany international friendly will be live telecasted on the Sony Sports Network in India. The match can also be live streamed on the Sony LIV app and website.

Where can you watch the France vs Germany international friendly outside India?

United Kingdom: Viaplay Sports 1, Viaplay UK

United States: ViX

Canada: DAZN