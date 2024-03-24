MagazineBuy Print

Endrick scores maiden international goal, gives Brazil 1-0 win over England at Wembley

Endrick tapped into an empty net in the 80th minute after England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford could only parry a shot from Vinicius Jr. on the break.

Published : Mar 24, 2024 03:01 IST , LONDON - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Brazil’s Endrick celebrates scoring first goal with Vinicius Junior and teammates against England
Brazil’s Endrick celebrates scoring first goal with Vinicius Junior and teammates against England | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Brazil’s Endrick celebrates scoring first goal with Vinicius Junior and teammates against England | Photo Credit: REUTERS

An injury-hit Brazil defeated England 1-0 in coach Dorival Junior’s first match in charge as 17-year-old substitute Endrick scored the 80th-minute winner in a friendly at Wembley on Saturday.

Endrick, who is due to join Real Madrid in July from Palmeiras, tapped into an empty net after England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford could only parry a shot from Vinicius Jr. on the break.

The South Americans, who have struggled in their World Cup qualifiers and gave debuts to five players in its starting 11, had a good chance when Lucas Paqueta hit the post in the 35th minute.

ALSO READ | Six seconds - Austria’s Baumgartner scores fastest international goal

England, also missing key players through injury including captain Harry Kane, barely tested Bento who was making his first appearance for Brazil in goal, despite coach Gareth Southgate opting for an attack-minded line-up.

England continues its preparations for Euro 2024 on Tuesday when it hosts Belgium in a friendly at Wembley while Brazil faces Spain in Madrid the same day. 

Related Topics

Lucas Paqueta /

Endrick /

Vinicius Junior /

Phil Foden /

Gareth Southgate /

Jude Bellingham /

England /

Brazil /

Dorival Junior

