WSL 2023-24: Jess Park double fires Manchester City to derby win over United and top of league

City opened the scoring in the 37th minute, when Leila Ouahabi’s cross from the left was met by Park’s first-time volley into the bottom corner, her first league goal for the club.

Published : Mar 23, 2024 21:00 IST , Manchester - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Manchester City’s Jess Park celebrates scoring during the Women’s Super League football match between Manchester City and Manchester United.
Manchester City's Jess Park celebrates scoring during the Women's Super League football match between Manchester City and Manchester United. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Manchester City’s Jess Park celebrates scoring during the Women’s Super League football match between Manchester City and Manchester United. | Photo Credit: AP

A Jess Park brace helped Manchester City to a 3-1 home win over Manchester United in the Women’s Super League derby on Saturday, taking it provisionally three points clear at the top of the table.

The home side’s bid to win its first league title since 2016 stayed well on course in the first WSL game at the Etihad Stadium since December 2022, as City racked up its 11th straight win in the league in front of a 40,086 crowd.

City has 43 points, three ahead of Chelsea who is facing West Ham on Sunday, while United remain fourth on 28 points, level with Liverpool which play Everton on Sunday and six points behind Arsenal which is away to Aston Villa, also on Sunday.

City opened the scoring in the 37th minute, when Leila Ouahabi’s cross from the left was met by Park’s first-time volley into the bottom corner, her first league goal for the club.

Eight minutes later Park had her second. A short-corner move found Yui Hasegawa who floated a cross into the area, Alanna Kennedy headed the ball on and Park was there again to meet it first time and fire home from close range.

ALSO READ | England boss Southgate won’t listen to job offers until after Euro 2024

United had chances in the opening half before City broke the deadlock, with Nikita Parris and Geyse forcing Khiara Keating into saves, but immediately after the break the home side all but killed off any hopes of a comeback.

Park turned provider and her through ball found Bunny Shaw who took the ball into the area, got the better of Maya Le Tissier, before striking low into the far corner, making her City’s all-time leading scorer with 68 goals.

The intensity went out of the game but United managed to pull one back in the 74th minute when Hannah Blundell’s shot from out wide was deflected by City’s Kerstin Casparij past Keating, but it was too little too late to spoil City’s day.

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Need a level playing field in sports administration

Ayon Sengupta
Much-awaited return: Rishabh Pant will lead Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya returned to competitive cricket at the recently concluded DY Patil T20 Tournament.

Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya in IPL 2024 spotlight as T20 World Cup selection looms

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

