Bos, McGree ruled out of World Cup qualifier ahead of Australia’s clash against Lebanon

McGree suffered a foot injury early in the first half of Thursday’s match and was replaced by Bos, who himself left the field with a knee injury just before half-time.

Published : Mar 23, 2024 15:18 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Riley McGree suffered a foot injury and will miss the World Cup qualifier against Lebanon.
Riley McGree suffered a foot injury and will miss the World Cup qualifier against Lebanon. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Riley McGree suffered a foot injury and will miss the World Cup qualifier against Lebanon. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Australia will be without Riley McGree and Jordan Bos for Tuesday’s World Cup qualifier against Lebanon after both players were injured in a 2-0 win over the same opponents last week, Football Australia (FA) said on Saturday.

McGree suffered a foot injury early in the first half of Thursday’s match and was replaced by Bos, who himself left the field with a knee injury just before half-time.

“McGree and Bos were sent for scans following the match, with the Socceroos’ medical team now in consultation with Middlesbrough (McGree) and KVC Westerlo (Bos) on treatment plans,” the FA said in a statement.

“There has been no return to play timelines set for either player, with both Bos and McGree to be reviewed by club medical staff on their return.”

Australia leads Group I with nine points from three matches, five ahead of second-placed Palestine. Lebanon have two points and Bangladesh is at the bottom with one point

