Russia vs Paraguay friendly called off after Moscow attack

Russia said on Saturday it had arrested 11 people, including all four attackers. The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the attack.

Published : Mar 23, 2024 14:28 IST , Moscow - 1 MIN READ

AFP
The football match was due to take place on Monday at 17:00 GMT at Dynamo Moscow’s stadium in the capital. (Representative Image) | Photo Credit: Getty Images
The football match was due to take place on Monday at 17:00 GMT at Dynamo Moscow’s stadium in the capital. (Representative Image) | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Russia’s friendly against Paraguay, due to be held on Monday, has been cancelled after the Moscow concert hall attack that claimed more than 90 lives, the Russian Football Federation said.

The football match was due to take place on Monday at 17:00 GMT at Dynamo Moscow’s stadium in the capital.

“Following the attack, the football federations of Russia and Paraguay “decided to cancel the friendly match,” a statement said.

The federation said the match could be rearranged at a later date. Gunmen opened fire at a Moscow concert hall on Friday ahead of a show by Soviet-era rock band Piknik, killing at least 93 people.

Russia said on Saturday it had arrested 11 people, including all four attackers. The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the attack.

Related Topics

Russia /

Paraguay

