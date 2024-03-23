MagazineBuy Print

PBKS vs DC, IPL 2024: Rishabh Pant with brisk cameo on injury return

Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant marked his return to competitive cricket with a 13-ball 18 for Delhi Capitals against Punjab Kings, at the Maharaha Yadavindra Singh Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, on Saturday.

Published : Mar 23, 2024 16:33 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Delhi Capitals’ captain Rishabh Pant plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket tournament match between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings.
Delhi Capitals' captain Rishabh Pant plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket tournament match between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings. | Photo Credit: Pankaj Nangia/AP
infoIcon

Delhi Capitals’ captain Rishabh Pant plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket tournament match between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings. | Photo Credit: Pankaj Nangia/AP

Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant marked his return to competitive cricket with a 13-ball 18 for Delhi Capitals against Punjab Kings, at the Maharaha Yadavindra Singh Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, on Saturday.

Pant looked fluent in his brief knock, scoring two fours, including a flowing cover drive. He was eventually dismissed by a slower short ball from Harshal Patel, who had earlier dropped the Delhi Capitals skipper in the innings.

LIVE BLOG - PBKS vs DC

Pant, who suffered a horrific car crash in December 2022, was playing his first match since India’s Test series in Bangladesh in December 2022.

“Really emotional time for me. Just want to enjoy the moment. Not thinking much. I think not worried about last season. Really exciting times. We have been preparing well,” said Pant after the toss today.

Pant though was unfazed in his short time in the crease, even attempting a reverse sweep early on in his knock. The left-handed batter also looked at ease running between the wickets, adding two doubles in the Harshal over before his dismissal.

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Need a level playing field in sports administration

Ayon Sengupta
Much-awaited return: Rishabh Pant will lead Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya returned to competitive cricket at the recently concluded DY Patil T20 Tournament.

Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya in IPL 2024 spotlight as T20 World Cup selection looms

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

