IPL 2024: Ishant Sharma limps off the field as Delhi Capitals suffers injury scare vs Punjab Kings

The 35-year-old appeared to have twisted his ankle while fielding in the deep and was in serious pain before being helped off the field by the support staff.

Published : Mar 23, 2024 18:14 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Ishant Sharma of Delhi Capitals suffered an injury scare against Punjab Kings on Saturday.
Ishant Sharma of Delhi Capitals suffered an injury scare against Punjab Kings on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPORTZPICS FOR IPL
infoIcon

Ishant Sharma of Delhi Capitals suffered an injury scare against Punjab Kings on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPORTZPICS FOR IPL

Delhi Capitals was dealt a major blow in its Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign opener against Punjab Kings on Saturday after pacer Ishant Sharma limped off the field following an injury scare.

The 35-year-old appeared to have twisted his ankle while fielding in the deep and was in serious pain before being helped off the field by the support staff.

Ishant had bowled two overs for 16 runs and picked the wicket of Punjab captain Shikhar Dhawan before the incident took place.

With South African speedster Lungi Ngidi and English middle-order batter Harry Brook ruled out of the tournament, Delhi Capitals will be fretting over Ishan’t fitness and will hope he recovers in time for the rest of the matches.

