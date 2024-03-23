Two-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champion Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in its first match of the season at the Eden Gardens on Saturday.
FOLLOW LIVE: KKR vs SRH Live Score Updates
SRH wins the toss and opts to field first vs KKR.
SRH 4 overseas players: Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, Marco Jansen, Pat Cummins
KKR 4 overseas players: Phil Salt, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Mitchell Starc
KKR Playing XI
Philip Salt(WK), Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer(C), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Sunil Narine, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy
SRH Playing XI
Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen(WK), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Marco Jansen, Pat Cummins(C), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, T Natarajan
KKR - Last 5 Toss and Match results
Results after winning toss: Wins 1/5
Results after losing toss: Wins 3/5
SRH - Last 5 Toss and Match results
Results after winning toss: Wins 2/5
Results after losing toss: Wins 1/5
Eden Gardens - Toss and match results in last 10 IPL games
Team winning the toss: Wins: 3; Losses: 7
Team batting first: Wins: 6; Losses: 4
SQUADS
Latest on Sportstar
- PBKS vs DC Highlights, IPL 2024: Curran, Livingstone lead Punjab Kings to four-wicket win vs Delhi Capitals
- KKR vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad wins toss, to bowl first vs Kolkata Knight Riders
- Indian sports news wrap: March 23
- IPL 2024: CSK’s latest auction picks come up clutch in season opener against RCB
- KKR vs SRH Toss Update, IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad wins the toss, opts to bowl against Kolkata Knight Riders, Starc in Playing XI
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE