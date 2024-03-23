KKR vs SRH Toss Update, IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad wins the toss, opts to bowl against Kolkata Knight Riders, Starc in Playing XI

Two-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champion Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in its first match of the season at the Eden Gardens on Saturday.

7:00 PM IST

SRH wins the toss and opts to field first vs KKR.

SRH 4 overseas players: Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, Marco Jansen, Pat Cummins

KKR 4 overseas players: Phil Salt, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Mitchell Starc

KKR Playing XI

Philip Salt(WK), Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer(C), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Sunil Narine, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy

SRH Playing XI

Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen(WK), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Marco Jansen, Pat Cummins(C), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, T Natarajan

KKR - Last 5 Toss and Match results

Results after winning toss: Wins 1/5

Results after losing toss: Wins 3/5

SRH - Last 5 Toss and Match results

Results after winning toss: Wins 2/5

Results after losing toss: Wins 1/5

Eden Gardens - Toss and match results in last 10 IPL games

Team winning the toss: Wins: 3; Losses: 7

Team batting first: Wins: 6; Losses: 4