KKR vs SRH Toss Update, IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad wins the toss, opts to bowl against Kolkata Knight Riders, Starc in Playing XI

KKR vs SRH Toss update IPL 2024: Here is a look at the previous toss results in the Indian Premier League matches between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Published : Mar 23, 2024 17:30 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Kolkata Knight Riders captain Shreyas Iyer and coach Chandrakant Pandit during a training session ahead of their first match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, at Eden Gardens.
Kolkata Knight Riders captain Shreyas Iyer and coach Chandrakant Pandit during a training session ahead of their first match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, at Eden Gardens. | Photo Credit: DEEPAK KR/ The Hindu
infoIcon

Kolkata Knight Riders captain Shreyas Iyer and coach Chandrakant Pandit during a training session ahead of their first match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, at Eden Gardens. | Photo Credit: DEEPAK KR/ The Hindu

Two-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champion Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in its first match of the season at the Eden Gardens on Saturday.

7:00 PM IST

SRH wins the toss and opts to field first vs KKR.

SRH 4 overseas players: Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, Marco Jansen, Pat Cummins

KKR 4 overseas players: Phil Salt, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Mitchell Starc

KKR Playing XI

Philip Salt(WK), Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer(C), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Sunil Narine, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy

SRH Playing XI

Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen(WK), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Marco Jansen, Pat Cummins(C), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, T Natarajan

KKR - Last 5 Toss and Match results

Results after winning toss: Wins 1/5

Results after losing toss: Wins 3/5

SRH - Last 5 Toss and Match results

Results after winning toss: Wins 2/5

Results after losing toss: Wins 1/5

Eden Gardens - Toss and match results in last 10 IPL games

Team winning the toss: Wins: 3; Losses: 7

Team batting first: Wins: 6; Losses: 4

SQUADS
KKR: Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Phil Salt, Sunil Narine, Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, KS Bharat, Chetan Sakariya, Mitchell Starc, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ramandeep Singh, Sherfane Rutherford, Manish Pandey, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Dushmantha Chameera, Sakib Hussain.
SRH: Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram (c), Marco Jansen, Rahul Tripathi, Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Sanvir Singh, Heinrich Klaasen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Agarwal, T. Natarajan, Anmolpreet Singh, Mayank Markande, Upendra Singh Yadav, Umran Malik, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Shahbaz Ahmed , Travis Head, Wanindu Hasaranga, Pat Cummins, Jaydev Unadkat, Akash Singh, Jhathavedh Subramanyan. 

