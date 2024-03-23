MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Indian sports news wrap: March 23

Here are all the major updates, scores, and results of Indians in the world of sports on Saturday, March 24.

Published : Mar 23, 2024 14:06 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Four boxers each from Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Manipur also moved to the boys’s quarterfinals with their win. (Representative Image)
Four boxers each from Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Manipur also moved to the boys’s quarterfinals with their win. (Representative Image) | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Four boxers each from Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Manipur also moved to the boys’s quarterfinals with their win. (Representative Image) | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Boxing

Uttarakhand, Delhi storm into quarterfinals

Aditya Mehra, along with four other boxers from Uttarakhand and Arti Kumar, among six Delhi pugilists, stormed into the quarterfinals on day four of the third Sub Junior National Championship at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Greater Noida.

Uttarakhand was a dominant force in the boy’s section, with four out of five boxers winning their respective bouts with the RSC decision.

Aditya Mehra (35kg) notched up a comfortable win against Ansh of Haryana with the referee stopping the contest in round one to give Uttarakhand a perfect head start. Pratham Chand (40kg) followed next, outclassing Madhya Pradesh’s Khusdeep to grab a 5-0 win.

The trio of Prajwal Singh Bhandari (49kg), Natiak Prasad (58kg) and Yash Kapri (70+kg) continued the momentum for Uttarakhand, winning their bouts convincingly in the first round itself with a RSC decision.

Four boxers each from Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Manipur also moved to the boys’s quarterfinals with their wins.

Arti Kumar (33kg) led the way for Delhi in the girls section with her thumping RSC win over Gujarat’s Lisa in round one. Priyanjali (46kg) and Kaynat (64kg) clinched victories with the referee stopping the contest against Suvidnya Dodake of Maharashtra and Sneha Bobus of Kerala respectively in round three.

Siya (37kg), Ahaana Sharma (49kg) and Sarika Yadav (52kg) were the other Delhi boxers to progress into the last-8 stage.

Five boxers from Rajasthan and Haryana also entered the quarterfinals. The semifinals and final will be played on Sunday and Monday respectively.

Team Sportstar

Related Topics

Boxing /

Cricket /

Tennis

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian sports news wrap: March 23
    Team Sportstar
  2. PBKS vs DC Live Score, IPL 2024: Rishabh Pant set to make comeback as Punjab Kings hosts Delhi Capitals
    Team Sportstar
  3. Australian Grand Prix: Sainz says Melbourne front-row after surgery feels unbelievable
    AFP
  4. Catching Red Bull in the short term is an illusion, says Mercedes boss Wolff
    Reuters
  5. Making a better Ranji Trophy schedule the need of the hour
    Amol Karhadkar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Need a level playing field in sports administration

Ayon Sengupta
Much-awaited return: Rishabh Pant will lead Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya returned to competitive cricket at the recently concluded DY Patil T20 Tournament.

Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya in IPL 2024 spotlight as T20 World Cup selection looms

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. Indian sports news wrap: March 23
    Team Sportstar
  2. IOC transgender framework goes against science, says academic paper
    Reuters
  3. Paris 2024 Explainer: Why is Russia banned from Olympic Games, how can its athletes compete?
    Reuters
  4. Indian sports news wrap: March 22
    Team Sportstar
  5. Malaysia government rejects offer to host 2026 Commonwealth Games
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian sports news wrap: March 23
    Team Sportstar
  2. PBKS vs DC Live Score, IPL 2024: Rishabh Pant set to make comeback as Punjab Kings hosts Delhi Capitals
    Team Sportstar
  3. Australian Grand Prix: Sainz says Melbourne front-row after surgery feels unbelievable
    AFP
  4. Catching Red Bull in the short term is an illusion, says Mercedes boss Wolff
    Reuters
  5. Making a better Ranji Trophy schedule the need of the hour
    Amol Karhadkar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment