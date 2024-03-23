MagazineBuy Print

International Friendlies: Netherlands turn on second-half style to trounce Scotland, Colombia beats Spain

Spain, one of the favourites for Euro 2024, was handed a lesson by Colombia in their friendly at London Stadium.

Published : Mar 23, 2024 08:47 IST , MADRID - 3 MINS READ

AP
Netherlands’ Wout Weghorst (right) celebrates with his teammates after scoring his side’s third goal during an international friendly match against Scotland at the Johan Cruyff Arena, in Amsterdam, on Friday.
Netherlands’ Wout Weghorst (right) celebrates with his teammates after scoring his side’s third goal during an international friendly match against Scotland at the Johan Cruyff Arena, in Amsterdam, on Friday. | Photo Credit: AP
Netherlands' Wout Weghorst (right) celebrates with his teammates after scoring his side's third goal during an international friendly match against Scotland at the Johan Cruyff Arena, in Amsterdam, on Friday. | Photo Credit: AP

The Netherlands recovered from a shaky first half to give Scotland a masterclass in clinical football and win its friendly by 4-0 in Amsterdam on Friday.

The Dutch took the lead after 40 minutes when Tijjani Reijnders scored from 25 meters out. Georginio Wijnaldum doubled its advantage in the 72nd minute when he headed in a cross from Cody Gakpo.

Substitute Wout Weghorst made it 3-0 with a header in the 84th, and Donyell Malen fought his way through the defense to score a fourth two minutes later.

It was a bitter lesson in the need to take chances for Scotland, which matched its host for long spells and hit the woodwork twice.

Mark Flekken touched Ryan Christie’s diving header on to the crossbar early in the game and, at 1-0, Lawrence Shankland, starting just his second game for the national side, should have scored with just the goalkeeper to beat.

READ | FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: North Korea’s home match against Japan called off, says AFC

Scotland faces host Germany in the European Championship opening match in Munich on June 14. The Netherlands is in Group D with France, Austria and the winner of the Poland-Wales playoff.

COLOMBIA BEATS SPAIN

European champion in 1964, 2008 and 2012, Spain is one of the favourites for the Euros but it was handed a lesson by Colombia in their friendly at London Stadium.

A fervent pro-Colombian crowd saw Daniel Muñoz score the only goal after 61 minutes. James Rodriguez fed Luiz Diaz on the right and his cross was volleyed home in spectacular fashion by the Crystal Palace defender.

The win extended Colombia’s unbeaten run to 20 matches, a streak that includes victories over Germany, Brazil and Mexico.

It was Spain’s first loss in almost a year. Luis de la Fuente’s side is in Group B with Italy, Albania and Croatia.

HUNGARY, CHILE, CZECH REPUBLIC ALL WIN

Hungary extended its unbeaten run to 13 games with a 1-0 win over fellow Euro 2024 qualifier Turkey. Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai scored the only goal from the penalty spot three minutes into the second half.

The Czech Republic beat Norway 2-1 in Oslo. Oscar Bobb put Norway ahead after 20 minutes but David Zima equalized for the visitors and Antonín Barák grabbed the winner five minutes from time.

The Czechs will be at their eighth successive Euros in Group F alongside Portugal, Turkey and the winner of the Georgia-Greece playoff.

Romania, which will meet Belgium, Slovakia and Ukraine or Iceland in Group E, came from behind to draw with Northern Ireland 1-1 in Bucharest.

Jamie Reid scored seven minutes into his international debut for Northern Ireland but Romania equalized 15 minutes later when Conor Hazard allowed Dennis Man’s shot to squirm through his hands.

Albania, which faces Spain, Croatia and Italy in Group B, lost to Chile 3-0 in Parma, Italy.

Veteran striker Eduardo Vargas opened the scoring after 19 minutes and late goals from Marco Bolados and Víctor Dávila capped a fine night for the South Americans.

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Need a level playing field in sports administration

Ayon Sengupta
Much-awaited return: Rishabh Pant will lead Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya returned to competitive cricket at the recently concluded DY Patil T20 Tournament.

Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya in IPL 2024 spotlight as T20 World Cup selection looms

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

