Argentina, without injured Messi, beats El Salvador 3-0 in international friendly

Argentina plays its next friendly against Costa Rica in Los Angeles on Wednesday as it continues the preparation for defending its title at Copa America as well as winning gold at Paris Olympics.

Published : Mar 23, 2024 08:40 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Argentina’s Giovani Lo Celso celebrates after scoring the team’s third goal in the second half of the International Friendly match against El Salvador at Lincoln Financial Field on Friday in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Argentina’s Giovani Lo Celso celebrates after scoring the team’s third goal in the second half of the International Friendly match against El Salvador at Lincoln Financial Field on Friday in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Argentina’s Giovani Lo Celso celebrates after scoring the team’s third goal in the second half of the International Friendly match against El Salvador at Lincoln Financial Field on Friday in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Reigning world champion Argentina registered a comfortable 3-0 win over El Salvador in an international friendly in Philadelphia, USA on Friday despite the unavailability of injured captain Lionel Messi.

Eight-time Ballon D’Or winner Messi had been ruled out of the match due to a hamstring injury.

ARGENTINA VS EL SALVADOR MATCH HIGHLIGHTS

Argentina took the lead in the 16th minute with a powerful header from Cristian Romero. Three minutes before the end of first half, Enzo Fernandes doubled his side’s lead by scoring from close range.

Giovani Lo Celso scored the third and final goal of the match seven minutes into the second half.

Argentina plays its next friendly against Costa Rica in Los Angeles on Wednesday as it continues the preparation for defending its title at Copa America as well as winning gold at Paris Olympics.

