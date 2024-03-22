MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Euro 2024: Injured Neuer remains Germany’s first choice ‘keeper, says coach

Julian Nagelsmann has already informed Neuer and deputy Marc-Andre ter Stegen of his decision.

Published : Mar 22, 2024 22:56 IST , LYON - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Germany’s goalkeeper Manuel Neuer takes part in a training session.
Germany’s goalkeeper Manuel Neuer takes part in a training session. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Germany’s goalkeeper Manuel Neuer takes part in a training session. | Photo Credit: AP

Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann insisted Friday that Manuel Neuer remains the team’s number one goalkeeper for Euro 2024 despite not having played an international match since their disastrous 2022 World Cup campaign.

“The decision has been made,” said Nagelsmann when asked if the injury-hit Bayern Munich goalkeeper had forced a rethink ahead of this summer’s European championships which Germany will host.

Nagelsmann has already informed Neuer and deputy Marc-Andre ter Stegen of his decision.

However, Barcelona goalkeeper Ter Stegen will start Saturday’s friendly against France in Lyon after 37-year-old Neuer suffered a leg injury in training.

“Neuer got injured, but it’s just a small tear. He won’t be away from the sport for eight months. It will be just 10 days and then he’ll have the possibility of returning,” added the coach.

“We are lucky to have a second goalkeeper of exceptional quality who will be able to play two matches (on Saturday and against the Netherlands on Tuesday).”

ALSO READ | England jersey for EURO 2024 by Nike draws criticism from UK PM Sunak

Neuer, who has 117 caps and was part of the 2014 World Cup winning team, last played for Germany at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar where the team was knocked out in the group stages.

He then broke his leg shortly after and missed almost a year of football.

Ter Stegen, 31, has 38 caps and recently celebrated his 400th appearance for Barcelona. He has been the starting keeper for Germany since the start of 2023.

Related stories

Related Topics

Julian Nagelsmann /

Manuel Neuer /

Euro 2024 /

World Cup /

Marc-Andre ter Stegen /

World Cup /

Barcelona

Latest on Sportstar

  1. CSK vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2024: Ruturaj, Rachin fall; Mitchell joins Rahane, CSK 73/2
    Team Sportstar
  2. Euro 2024: Injured Neuer remains Germany’s first choice ‘keeper, says coach
    AFP
  3. Indian football: Shivaldo’s goal goes in vain as India U23 loses 1-2 to Malaysia U23 in friendly
    Team Sportstar
  4. Marquez impresses despite crash in Portugal MotoGP practice
    AFP
  5. CSK vs RCB: Yash Dayal becomes the first Impact Player of IPL 2024
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Need a level playing field in sports administration

Ayon Sengupta
Much-awaited return: Rishabh Pant will lead Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya returned to competitive cricket at the recently concluded DY Patil T20 Tournament.

Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya in IPL 2024 spotlight as T20 World Cup selection looms

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on International

  1. Euro 2024: Injured Neuer remains Germany’s first choice ‘keeper, says coach
    AFP
  2. England jersey for EURO 2024 by Nike draws criticism from UK PM Sunak
    Reuters
  3. FIFA World Cup and EURO 2024 qualifiers and Friendlies: Fixtures in international break as Messi, Ronaldo return for Argentina, Portugal
    Team Sportstar
  4. Portugal vs Sweden LIVE streaming info: When, where to watch in India, Predicted XI, Team news, Preview
    Team Sportstar
  5. Germany’s teenager Pavlovic to miss matches against France, Netherlands
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. CSK vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2024: Ruturaj, Rachin fall; Mitchell joins Rahane, CSK 73/2
    Team Sportstar
  2. Euro 2024: Injured Neuer remains Germany’s first choice ‘keeper, says coach
    AFP
  3. Indian football: Shivaldo’s goal goes in vain as India U23 loses 1-2 to Malaysia U23 in friendly
    Team Sportstar
  4. Marquez impresses despite crash in Portugal MotoGP practice
    AFP
  5. CSK vs RCB: Yash Dayal becomes the first Impact Player of IPL 2024
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment