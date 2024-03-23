KKR vs SRH Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2024 match

Two-time champion Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in its opening encounter of the 2024 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday.

Here are the live-streaming and telecast details:

When will the IPL 2024 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad be played?

The IPL 2024 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad will be held on March 23, Saturday.

Where will the IPL 2024 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad be played?

The IPL 2024 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

What time will the IPL 2024 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad be played?

The IPL 2024 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2024 match?

The IPL 2024 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

How can one watch the live streaming of the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2024 match?

The IPL 2024 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website.