KKR vs SRH Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2024 match

KKR vs SRH, IPL 2024: Here’s all you need to know about the live-streaming details of the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match to be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday.

Published : Mar 23, 2024 08:45 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Kolkata Knight Riders’s mentor Gautam Gambhir with Rinku Singh and Suyash Sharma during a training session ahead of their first match.
infoIcon

Two-time champion Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in its opening encounter of the 2024 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday.

Here are the live-streaming and telecast details:

When will the IPL 2024 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad be played?

The IPL 2024 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad will be held on March 23, Saturday.

Where will the IPL 2024 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad be played?

The IPL 2024 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

What time will the IPL 2024 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad be played?

The IPL 2024 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2024 match?

The IPL 2024 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

How can one watch the live streaming of the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2024 match?

The IPL 2024 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website.

SQUADS
Kolkata Knight Riders:
Philip Salt(w), Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer(c), Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Sunil Narine, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Manish Pandey, Srikar Bharat, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Anukul Roy, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Chetan Sakariya, Sherfane Rutherford, Vaibhav Arora, Dushmantha Chameera, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Sakib Hussain, Suyash Sharma
Sunrisers Hyderabad:
Mayank Agarwal, Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Washington Sundar, Abdul Samad, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik, Rahul Tripathi, Glenn Phillips, Jaydev Unadkat, Anmolpreet Singh, Upendra Yadav, Mayank Markande, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, Sanvir Singh, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Marco Jansen, Shahbaz Ahmed, Akash Maharaj Singh, Nitish Reddy

