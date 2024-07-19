Delhi Half Marathon to take place on October 20

The 19th edition of the Delhi Half Marathon, a World Athletics Gold Label Race, will take place here on October 20 with some of the biggest names in distance running from across the world expected to take part.

The organisers of the event, on Thursday announced the opening of the registration process for the race, which carries a prize purse of USD 260,000.

Hangzhou Asian Games silver medallist in women’s long jump Ancy Sojan Edappilly, who was present for the announcement of the registration process, said the Delhi Half Marathon had played a key role in encouraging people to take up running, both competitively and for recreational purpose.

“This event has been going on for 19 years now, and that is a very big thing for aspiring Indian long-distance runners as well as the people of Delhi,” said Ancy.

“With the progress that the Indian sports scene has seen over the years, it is no surprise to see the massive support and love that the Delhi Half Marathon has received over the years, and this time as well. And with another Olympics around the corner, hopefully, that will inspire more runners to make their presence felt,” she added.