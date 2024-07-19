MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Delhi Half Marathon to take place on October 20

The organisers of the event, on Thursday announced the opening of the registration process for the race, which carries a prize purse of USD 260,000.

Published : Jul 19, 2024 19:27 IST , New Delhi - 1 MIN READ

PTI
Athlete Ancy Sojan unveils the winning medal during the launch of the 19th edition of Delhi Half Marathon 2024.
Athlete Ancy Sojan unveils the winning medal during the launch of the 19th edition of Delhi Half Marathon 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Athlete Ancy Sojan unveils the winning medal during the launch of the 19th edition of Delhi Half Marathon 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

The 19th edition of the Delhi Half Marathon, a World Athletics Gold Label Race, will take place here on October 20 with some of the biggest names in distance running from across the world expected to take part.

The organisers of the event, on Thursday announced the opening of the registration process for the race, which carries a prize purse of USD 260,000.

Hangzhou Asian Games silver medallist in women’s long jump Ancy Sojan Edappilly, who was present for the announcement of the registration process, said the Delhi Half Marathon had played a key role in encouraging people to take up running, both competitively and for recreational purpose.

“This event has been going on for 19 years now, and that is a very big thing for aspiring Indian long-distance runners as well as the people of Delhi,” said Ancy.

“With the progress that the Indian sports scene has seen over the years, it is no surprise to see the massive support and love that the Delhi Half Marathon has received over the years, and this time as well. And with another Olympics around the corner, hopefully, that will inspire more runners to make their presence felt,” she added.

Related stories

Related Topics

Delhi Half Marathon /

Ancy Sojan

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Pakistan Live Score, Women’s Asia Cup T20 2024: PAK 39/2 (7) - Pooja Vastrakar removes both openers
    Team Sportstar
  2. Real Madrid takes over Barcelona academies in India, operations to begin in first week of August
    Team Sportstar
  3. Delhi Half Marathon to take place on October 20
    PTI
  4. Paris 2024: India aiming for best-ever performance at Paralympics, says PCI president Jhajharia
    PTI
  5. Who after Southgate? FA shortlists ‘number of candidates’ as new England boss
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Thanks for the memories, Team India

Ayon Sengupta
End of an era: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma with the T20 World Cup 2024 trophy.

T20 World Cup 2024: Trend-setters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma leave contrasting but lasting legacies

Ayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. Delhi Half Marathon to take place on October 20
    PTI
  2. Plans to make India global sporting superpower in place since COVID crisis: Mandaviya
    PTI
  3. Former Australian IOC official and Olympian Kevan Gosper dies aged 90
    AP
  4. Indian sports wrap, July 19: Winning start for India in World Squash Junior Team Championship
    Team Sportstar
  5. Mahmoud and Spac from 2016 Rio Olympics notified of adverse findings from anti-doping retests
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Pakistan Live Score, Women’s Asia Cup T20 2024: PAK 39/2 (7) - Pooja Vastrakar removes both openers
    Team Sportstar
  2. Real Madrid takes over Barcelona academies in India, operations to begin in first week of August
    Team Sportstar
  3. Delhi Half Marathon to take place on October 20
    PTI
  4. Paris 2024: India aiming for best-ever performance at Paralympics, says PCI president Jhajharia
    PTI
  5. Who after Southgate? FA shortlists ‘number of candidates’ as new England boss
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment