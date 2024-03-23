UEFA settles Liverpool fans’ claims over 2022 Champions League final chaos

UEFA reached a final settlement on Friday with Liverpool supporters who brought personal injury claims relating to their experience at the 2022 Champions League final in Paris.

Thousands of Liverpool fans were unable to enter the Stade de France for the final on May 28, which Real Madrid won 1-0, causing a 36-minute delay as French police was filmed tear-gassing supporters outside the stadium.

“Liverpool fans, represented by Pogust Goodhead and Bingham Long, will receive a sum as compensation for the difficulties and challenges they faced,” UEFA said in a statement adding the terms of the settlement will remain confidential.

The European football’s governing body initially blamed the Merseyside club’s fans for the chaos, before apologising following the release of an independent review last year.

UEFA later set up a refund scheme, however, Real Madrid described it as “insufficient” and declined to contribute, while the affected fans resorted to legal action.

After the incident, the governing body also began a series of measures for the next finals including implementing the recommendations of the Independent Review, increasing the number of security officers and involving fans in the planning and execution.