UEFA Champions League 2024-25: Who is the referee for Manchester City vs Inter UCL clash?

Swedish referee Glenn Nyberg will officiate the Manchester City vs Inter UEFA Champions League 2024-25 at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday.

Nyberg became a professional referee in 2008 and has been refereeing in the Allsvenskan referee since 2013.

He became a full international referee for FIFA in 2016.

Nyberg, on June 11, 2023, was selected to referee the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup final between Uruguay and Italy in Argentina.

The Swedish referee has had his fair share of controversy during his refereeing career.

On April 9, 2024, in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinal between Bayern Munich and Arsenal, then Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel publicly criticised Nyberg for not awarding a penalty when Gabriel Magalhaes of Arsenal deliberately caught a ball with his hands during the course of play.

Tuchel later said that the Swede had told him that he did not want to punish a “kid’s mistake” by the Arsenal defender.

In the same match, Bukayo Saka confronted Nyberg for not awarding a late penalty after the former collided with Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer in the box.

The Swede also officiated at the Paris Olympics and served as the fourth official in the Europa Conference League final between Olympiacos and Fiorentina.