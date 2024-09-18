MagazineBuy Print

UEFA Champions League 2024-25: Who is the referee for Manchester City vs Inter UCL clash?

The Swede officiated at the Paris Olympics and served as the fourth official in the Europa Conference League final between Olympiacos and Fiorentina.

Published : Sep 18, 2024 09:00 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Nyberg became a professional referee in 2008 and has been refereeing in the Allsvenskan referee since 2013.
Nyberg became a professional referee in 2008 and has been refereeing in the Allsvenskan referee since 2013. | Photo Credit: Action Images via Reuters
infoIcon

| Photo Credit: Action Images via Reuters

Swedish referee Glenn Nyberg will officiate the Manchester City vs Inter UEFA Champions League 2024-25 at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday.

Nyberg became a professional referee in 2008 and has been refereeing in the Allsvenskan referee since 2013.

He became a full international referee for FIFA in 2016.

Nyberg, on June 11, 2023, was selected to referee the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup final between Uruguay and Italy in Argentina.

The Swedish referee has had his fair share of controversy during his refereeing career.

ALSO READ: Champions League 2024/25: Man City braces for Inter reunion as Akanji fears ‘tough’ schedule

On April 9, 2024, in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinal between Bayern Munich and Arsenal, then Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel publicly criticised Nyberg for not awarding a penalty when Gabriel Magalhaes of Arsenal deliberately caught a ball with his hands during the course of play.

Tuchel later said that the Swede had told him that he did not want to punish a “kid’s mistake” by the Arsenal defender.

In the same match, Bukayo Saka confronted Nyberg for not awarding a late penalty after the former collided with Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer in the box.

The Swede also officiated at the Paris Olympics and served as the fourth official in the Europa Conference League final between Olympiacos and Fiorentina.

