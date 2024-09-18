MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Manchester City vs Inter LIVE streaming info, UCL 2024-25: When, where to watch MCI v INT; Preview; Predicted lineups

All you need to know about the Manchester City vs Inter UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match to be played at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester.

Published : Sep 18, 2024 08:30 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Manchester City’s Erling Haaland during training.
Manchester City’s Erling Haaland during training. | Photo Credit: Action Images via Reuters
infoIcon

Manchester City’s Erling Haaland during training. | Photo Credit: Action Images via Reuters

Manchester City is braced for its Champions League reunion with Inter Milan at the start of an expanded tournament that will be “so tough” for the 2023 winners.

Pep Guardiola’s side beat Inter 1-0 in the final two seasons ago as Rodri’s goal clinched its first Champions League crown on a memorable night in Istanbul.

Inter visit the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday in City’s first experience of the competition’s new format, in which 36 teams compete in one table and play eight fixtures each instead of the traditional group stage with six matches.

City’s Champions League title defence was ended by eventual winners Real Madrid last season, with the Spanish side emerging victorious from a quarter-final penalty shoot-out in Manchester.

ALSO READ: UEFA Champions League: Haaland can ‘perform at his best’ as Man City stars looks for 100th goal, says Guardiola

But City’s latest painful European exit stung a lot less thanks to the warm memories of its victory against Inter.

It will be fascinating to see how Guardiola goes about competing for another European title and a fifth successive Premier League crown amid the financial breaches case that could plunge the club into turmoil.

The independent commission hearing into 115 Premier League charges of alleged financial breaches against City began on Monday.

City strongly deny any wrongdoing but potentially face a severe points deduction or even expulsion from the league if the verdict, which is not expected until 2025, finds them guilty.

-AFP

PREDICTED LINEUPS

Manchester City: Ederson(gk); Akanji, Dias, Gvardiol; Doku, Rodri, Kovacic, Savinho; Silva, De Bruyne; Haaland.

Inter: Sommer(gk); Bastoni, Acerbi, Pavard; Dimarco, Mkhitaryan, Calhanoglu, Barella, Darmian; Thuram, Martinez

LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO

When and where will the Manchester City vs Inter UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match kick off?
The Manchester City vs Inter UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match will kick off at 12:30 AM IST on September 19, Wednesday at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester.
Where to watch the Manchester City vs Inter UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match?
The Manchester City vs Inter UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network.
The match will also be live streamed on the SonyLiv app and website.

Related Topics

Manchester City /

Inter Milan /

UEFA Champions League 2024-25 /

UEFA Champions League

Latest on Sportstar

  1. League Cup: Manchester United routs third-division Barnsley 7-0
    AP
  2. UCL 2024-25: Aston Villa wins on its return to Europe’s top tier after 41 years despite Watkins’ injury
    AP
  3. UCL 2024-25: Endrick has ‘the gift that strikers dream of’, Ancelotti says
    Reuters
  4. Manchester City vs Inter LIVE streaming info, UCL 2024-25: When, where to watch MCI v INT; Preview; Predicted lineups
    Team Sportstar
  5. UEFA Champions League 2024-25: What happened when Manchester City last played Inter Milan?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The twilight of sporting greatness

Ayon Sengupta
It’s not just the Indian crowds who are silent when their team is not doing well but crowds in every country.

Sunil Gavaskar: Business of India bashing has to be countered with aggression

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on UEFA Champions League

  1. Manchester City vs Inter LIVE streaming info, UCL 2024-25: When, where to watch MCI v INT; Preview; Predicted lineups
    Team Sportstar
  2. UCL 2024-25: Aston Villa wins on its return to Europe’s top tier after 41 years despite Watkins’ injury
    AP
  3. UEFA Champions League 2024-25: What happened when Manchester City last played Inter Milan?
    Team Sportstar
  4. UCL 2024-25: Endrick has ‘the gift that strikers dream of’, Ancelotti says
    Reuters
  5. UCL 2024-25: Kylian Mbappe strikes as Real Madrid begins title defence with 3-1 win against VfB Stuttgart
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. League Cup: Manchester United routs third-division Barnsley 7-0
    AP
  2. UCL 2024-25: Aston Villa wins on its return to Europe’s top tier after 41 years despite Watkins’ injury
    AP
  3. UCL 2024-25: Endrick has ‘the gift that strikers dream of’, Ancelotti says
    Reuters
  4. Manchester City vs Inter LIVE streaming info, UCL 2024-25: When, where to watch MCI v INT; Preview; Predicted lineups
    Team Sportstar
  5. UEFA Champions League 2024-25: What happened when Manchester City last played Inter Milan?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment